A NATIVE fish advocate has lent his voice to those opposing a proposed pumped hydro project east of Bathurst.
Colin Gordon - president of the Central Acclimatisation Society, whose volunteers stock waterways in the region - says the catchment around Bathurst simply cannot afford to lose more water.
"Decisions we make now will determine the life of our distinctively unique Australian native species or their local extinction from our region," he said.
"We cannot afford ignorance, arrogance or greed to repeat past mistakes by doing the same thing and imagining a different outcome will result."
Mr Gordon joins Bathurst Community Climate Action Network and the Friends of the Fish River group in opposing the pumped hydro project at Yetholme, which is being proposed by ATCO, a global company based in Canada that has been operating in Australia for about 65 years.
Under the proposal, a reservoir would be built at the top of Mount Tennyson and another in a nearby valley on Frying Pan Creek.
Water would be pumped to an upper reservoir, stored there and then the water would be released to generate energy at the times of day it is most needed.
ATCO says an initial 3.3 gigalitres from the Fish River (which goes on to meet the Campbells River south of Bathurst to form the Macquarie) would be needed for the project, as well as 400 megalitres annually to account for evaporation and seepage.
The environmental group Greening Bathurst announced in April that it had decided to throw its support behind the project, its chair Ashley Bland saying that the benefits would outweigh the costs.
Mr Gordon, however, disagrees.
"There is less water naturally flowing down the Macquarie River now than at any time since Captain Cook landed on Australian shores," he said.
"There is a total of 61,426 megalitres [million litres] of annual licensed extraction entitlements in the catchment above where Burrendong Dam is situated, with most occurring in the upper reaches around and upstream of Bathurst.
"Also, over 45,000 megalitres is required to fill Oberon Dam and 30,100 megalitres to fill Ben Chifley Dam before water can flow downstream to contribute to the Macquarie River."
Mr Gordon said all dams lose water from evaporation and seepage and leakage and he estimates, based on water lost from Chifley Dam in 2019/20, that the proposed pumped hydro project would require approximately 1800 megalitres, not the stated 400 megalitres, to be pumped from the Fish River annually to maintain capacity.
To put the initial fill of 3300 megalitres in perspective, Mr Gordon said that "in 2019/20, Bathurst used 3800 megalitres of water under severe restrictions and at a time when irrigator allocations were reduced to 20 per cent of their licence".
For its part, ATCO has previously told the Western Advocate that the company had "identified a way of filling the upper reservoir using natural flows from the Fish River, but only when the flows are sufficient to do so".
"There's no intention to dam the Fish River, take all the water and have no downstream," ATCO executive general manager of business development Ben Bolot said last year.
"The intention is always to work within the natural flows of the river and any excess flows get used to fill [the reservoir]."
Mr Bolot said the NSW Government issues Special Purpose Access Licences (SPAL) for pumped hydro projects and "they work within the Murray-Darling water allocation system, so they're not taking rights from other people; it's actually part of the allocation that's already in the system".
As well, pumped hydro project Professor Andrew Blakers told the Advocate last year that the water required for the Yetholme proposal was "unlikely to be a problem".
"The initial fill will remain in the system for the next 50 to 100 years, going up and downhill several hundred times every year," he said.
"A small amount of water will be needed in dry years to replace evaporation (if evaporation exceeds rainfall).
"The total amount of water required each year on average is less than one part in 100,000 of the 16,000 gigalitres used in Australia each year.
"It is only 10 to 20 per cent of the water consumed by a coal-fired power station with similar capacity that the pumped hydro system will help replace."
Greening Bathurst's Mr Bland has also said that ongoing water required for the project will come from an existing water market.
The initial water needed for the project would be a large amount, Mr Bland said earlier this year, "but we've just seen an enormous amount go downstream [during recent floods], so arguably there are periods when you can fill a dam like this".
Mr Gordon, though, said taking more water from the catchment "via extractive processes will further accelerate local extinctions of our native species that have already been reduced to fragmented populations and vulnerable to extreme events - fish both large and small, platypus, invertebrates, water rats, frogs, mussels and snails, macroinvertebrates and aquatic plants - by threatening ecosystem functions".
"Fish and other aquatic species need more than just water to survive," he said.
"The occurrence of the remaining species is not a measure of the health of the species.
"If they and their habitat are in poor condition, this can limit genetic reproduction, survival and potential recovery of native species.
"The cost of further irreversible damage is not something that we can afford to pay.
"If our generation cannot preserve what little we have left, we will have failed our future generations."
