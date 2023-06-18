It was a special occasion but there was time for a touch of cheekiness when Tarana village unveiled the renovations to its train station recently.
The refurbishment of the station means the original waiting rooms are now open again and new bathroom facilities are ready to use.
With that in mind, a toilet paper-cutting replaced the traditional ribbon-cutting, though the weather added to the degree of difficulty.
"It was a bit windy, a bit blowy. The toilet paper got a bit blown around," Tarana Valley Community Group president Annie Cook said.
The village - where a rail revival in recent years has included the installation of an Opal card reader and both Bathurst Bullets stopping twice a day - hosted a number of dignitaries for this latest celebration.
They included Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Transport and Roads Anna Watson, Calare MP Andrew Gee, Bathurst MP Paul Toole, mayors from the region and Transport Asset Holding Entity chair Bruce Morgan.
"Most importantly, we had a large number of people from the local community [there]," Ms Cook said.
"It was a great opportunity to see what work has been done to open some of the station buildings.
"We now have a toilet on Tarana station, which doubles as the public toilet for the village because we didn't have one.
"And the local Lithgow Council and the trains [authority] worked together to make that happen. It's always nice to see different entities working together.
"The waiting rooms have also been restored.
"The beautiful buildings are well over 100 years old - they were built originally in the 1800s when the train first came through - and to see them repaired and restored, back to pretty much how they were, is a fabulous thing for the rail network to have done."
Tarana also received a gift, Ms Cook said.
"There used to be a beautiful enamel sign, quite a large one, saying 'Tarana' on the station building and, at some point, that sign disappeared," she said.
"They [the rail authority] have made a beautiful replica and there was an unveiling of the sign, which was a lovely touch."
Work at the station is set to continue, Ms Cook said.
While the front half of the station has now been restored, refurbishment is continuing on the back half, which was once the stationmaster's house.
"The stationmaster's house itself is kind of 80 per cent there. They've done all of the repairs and a lot of the restoration," Ms Cook said.
"There is a little bit more design and consultation to go through, but the plan is to have it restored for community use within the next six to 12 months.
"It will be a great asset for Tarana. Tarana has no town hall; it has no actual public space. We have the fire sheds, but they're for the fire trucks themselves in the main.
"So to have this building where we can have workshops, pilates groups, book clubs or art exhibitions, it will be a fabulous asset for Tarana."
The celebration at Tarana was held to coincide with the arrival of a train with two historic steam locomotives that were in the region for the June long weekend.
Around 300 Bathurst schoolchildren arrived by bus at Tarana, boarded the steam train and travelled back to Bathurst, Ms Cook said.
In regards to Tarana being added to the itinerary for both the Bathurst Bullets, Ms Cook said it had made a big difference to the village.
"I know some young people, for example, who moved up here during COVID and once they could go back to the city - you could hop on the train at Tarana at 6.15am and work away on the journey and be in Sydney at 9.30am - it makes it commutable," she said.
"Not every day, you wouldn't do it every day [travel to Sydney], but now that people can work a lot more from home, it's a great asset to have those trains."
She said the village - which has a pub and cafe, monthly markets and, now, a refurbished train station - is going well.
"Tarana's thriving," she said.
