The Land
Rate rises are yet another hit to farmer's bottom line

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Regional rate rises have been slammed by NSW Farmers who claim this is just another blow to the farmer's bottom line. Picture: File
Regional rate rises have been slammed by NSW Farmers who claim this is just another blow to the farmer's bottom line. Picture: File

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART)has approved special rate variations of up to 64.3 per cent for country councils in a move farmers say will smash local communities.

