The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART)has approved special rate variations of up to 64.3 per cent for country councils in a move farmers say will smash local communities.
IPART announced 17 council applications for special rate variations had been approved, with the biggest cumulative rises being 64-point three pc over three years for Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, 58-point-eight pc over three years for Armidale Regional Council and 57-point-seven-four pc over three years for Walcha Council. Ratepayers to Lithgow City Council will cop a 45-point-seven-eight pc rise in just one year.
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said the rises were yet another hit to the bottom line, at a time when farmers and families could least afford it.
"We're all facing the same cost of living pressures, high power prices, high fuel prices, rising interest rates, and we've got no ability to meet those extra costs," Mr Martin said.
"Every time you turn around someone's putting their hand in the farmer's pocket, and these rate rises will just further squeeze businesses and households in these areas."
"This is going to seriously hurt a number of farming businesses, and will also be a big hit to families."
IPART has acknowledged public concerns about the financial model for councils that have little ability to balance their own budgets without slugging ratepayers extra.
"We considered everything raised in submissions including the impact of rate increases on ratepayers given current cost of living pressures," IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said in a statement.
"We also considered the impact on communities if councils were unable to deliver services that people depend on."
Armidale Regional Council mayor Sam Coupland said the rate rise marks a significant turning point for the region and will allow council to address the systemic revenue problems that have plagued the council in the past.
"The current council was elected to make this a better place to live. Council has made the difficult decision now to ensure we have the services, amenities and economy that supports the vision for the region that we can all be proud of," Mr Coupland said.
"It is completely understandable that the community will have concerns about the increases to their rates particularly while there are ongoing cost of living pressures, we are all feeling it. But it would have been remiss of this council not to address the long term decline in services for the Armidale region."
Tenterfield Shire Council had applied for a three-year cumulative increase of 104-point-four-nine pc - it was only partially approved for a 43 pc increase over 12 months.
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said Council had made big saving cutbacks in the last two years.
"We are running so lean, but now that we have this decision, the community will then see what we said through the consultation, very clearly, that if we do not get a sufficient rate rise there will be more cuts to services," Ms Petrie told ABC radio.
"It will hurt us all in the community, but we will just have to do the best we can for our community, in the best way we can going forward."
Ms Donelly claims IPART questioned whether this year's large special variation applications reinforced recent calls for the NSW Government to consider commissioning an independent investigation of the financial model for councils.
"The independent investigation suggested by IPART could examine why some councils have decided the only way to address financial sustainability is through seeking substantial increases to rates income, and could also review the current special variation guidelines, criteria and process," she said.
Mr Martin agreed and said there needed to be a better way forward for local governments given so many were dealing with the ongoing impact of widespread flooding.
"If we don't have meaningful, practical reform of the way local governments are funded then we'll continue to see ratepayers shoulder the burden," Mr Martin said.
