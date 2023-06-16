The availability of store cattle in the Central West remains limited with just 230 head offered during the Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday.
Despite the small yarding, Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said it was a good quality yarding which included several pen of well-bred weaner steers and heifers.
"There were a few pens of cows with calves and just one pen of dry cows," Mr Monk said.
He said the market trend was firm when compared with recent prime markets.
Much of the support was from local buyers.
Weaner steer prices started at $400 a head for light Herefords and climbed to $820 for a quality pen of 200kg to 280kg Angus. In cents a kilogram the top pens of well-bred weaner steers averaged about the 280c/kg.
Light weaner heifers sold from $350 to $430.
Most weaner heifers ranged in weight from 200kg to 280kg and they sold from $350 to $600. The top of the market in cents a kilogram for this weight range was 247c/kg.
A single pen of 280kg to 330kg European-bred weaner heifers sold for $820 or 278c/kg.
Mr Monk said the best of the cows with calves were a line of six- and seven-year-old Angus cows with sappy young calves at foot. They sold for $1300 a unit.
The balance of the cows with calves sold from $880, for plain Herefords, to $1290 for Angus cows with their second calf.
A small pen of British-cross cows sold for $680 to average 175c/kg.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
