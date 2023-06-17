The Land

Private members bill to outlaw use of battery cages will be heard later this year

By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 18 2023 - 9:00am
A private members bill to outlaw the use of battery cages will be debated in NSW parliament later this year. Picture via Shutterstock
A private members' bill to outlaw the use of battery cages in NSW is expected to be heard in parliament later this year.

