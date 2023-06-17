A private members' bill to outlaw the use of battery cages in NSW is expected to be heard in parliament later this year.
Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Amendment (Battery Cage Prohibition) Bill 2023 was introduced in the Legislative Council by Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst on May 31.
Ms Hurst said the use of battery cages is nothing more than "legalised, institutionalised animal abuse."
"Right now, millions of hens are being deprived of all their natural behaviours, imprisoned in battery cages where they have about the same amount of room as an iPad," Ms Hurst said.
"There is a proposed national phase out for 2036. Millions of hens will continue to suffer through such a prolonged phase out - our bill brings an end to this ongoing, protracted madness."
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said any drastic changes to the egg industry would be most keenly felt by consumers.
"The Australian market is slowly moving away from cage eggs, much as we did with the horse and buggy, but when you get drastic market intervention such as this bill would introduce, we'll see a supply crunch that will send prices soaring," Mr Martin said.
"We're seeing the impact of this scarcity play out in New Zealand right now, where eggs are very expensive and in short-supply, leaving low- and middle-income consumers without access to a cheap protein."
But Ms Hurst said prices of cage eggs will not soar.
"This is simply scaremongering by industry. All discussions have included a Government assistance program for industry so costs won't fall onto consumers - any suggestion that the egg industry would refuse this Government assistance is very confusing," Ms Hurst said.
"Cage eggs sales are still dramatically dropping and a Government assistance program to help with the transition would actually help industry."
Ms Hurst said Australia is lagging far behind the European Union, Switzerland, New Zealand, Canada, as well as several states in the United States, who have long ago committed to phasing out battery cages.
Ms Hurst also said because the bill is a private member's bill it is difficult to know exactly when it will be debated, but she believes it will happen in the later part of this year.
"It is hard to believe that in 2023 battery cages are still legal. If members have ever wondered why the vote for the Animal Justice Party keeps rising, it is because of the repeat failures of successive governments to take any action to outlaw the most obvious, extreme forms of animal abuse-and battery cages are at the top of that list," Ms Hurst said.
You can read the details of the bill here.
