As the face of agriculture changes and iconic cattle and sheep stations of yesteryear are remembered only in the history books, so too is the memory of their owners and managers.
But perhaps the role of the manager's wife should not be forgotten either.
Last week my family said goodbye to my grandmother, Miri Ballam, who was one of many station managers' wives and who, behind the scenes, was just as involved in the running of an iconic rural property as her husband.
While my grandfather, Jack Ballam, managed the Coolah property Turee in the 1960s through to the 1980s for numerous different owners, Miri was just as involved.
That fact was clear to me when, while sorting out the last box of Miri's very personal documents with other family members, we came across the sale catalogue from the 1969 Turee Hereford Stud Dispersal Sale.
Some may ask "why keep such a thing", but my assumption is the running of Turee meant just as much to her as it did to my grandfather.
Flicking through the pages, the thing that also struck me was the prices being paid for some of Australia's best Hereford cattle at the time (although the catalogue makes claim the cattle were among the best in the world!).
Turee Hereford stud, founded in the mid-1940s, enjoyed much success in the showring at both Sydney and Brisbane Royals in the 1950s and 1960s.
During the on-property dispersal, stud sire Turee Valiant sold for a top of $21,500 to EL and RF Hug, Peneplain, Heyfield, Victoria. That was the highest price paid for a whiteface bull so far that year (1969). Across the sale, the bulls averaged $4079.
There were 103 females sold and the top was $2700, twice.
It's interesting to note that John Waugh, on behalf of Ferg Downes, Trenayr Poll Hereford stud, Boorowa, took home 20 lots, including the top equal prices of $2700 for Turee Olive 26 in calf to Turee Valiant with a bull calf at foot, and Turee Pinky 12, a beautiful unjoined heifer.
While these reflections have a personal connection for me, I'm sure there are many other older readers who remember the way cattle breeding once was.
We can all reflect on what a wonderful time it was to breed stud cattle and how the prices paid for livestock have not kept pace with inflation.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
