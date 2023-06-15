Stock with performance were in demand in the Simmental Opportunity Sale held online on Friday, from which animals were sold into three states.
The top-priced animal, Hartfield Salvatore, was a 24-month-old traditional Simmental bull, by Jarravale Premier and out of Tennysonvale Neapolitan N53.
Salvatore, who had also in April been sashed best exhibit Simmental at Sydney Royal Show, was bought for $19,000 by an undisclosed bidder on AuctionsPlus from Narracorte, South Australia.
Salvatore weighed 950 kilograms and had an eye muscle area of 134 square centimetres.
The bull was also offered with expected progeny differences of +4.3 for birth weight, +10.3 for calving ease, +8 for maternal calving ease, +30.2 for carcase weight, +0.97 for eye muscle area and +0.03 for marbling.
The second-top-priced bull of the sale was Summit Wide Load T858, a 15-month-old, homozygous polled, homozygous black bull, purchased for $8000 by Janet Newlands, Eden Hills, Upper Pilton, Qld.
Ms Newlands also purchased two other homozygous polled lots, with one being the top-priced female, Summit Little Dessi T846, a 16-month-old WS Proclamation E202 daughter, for $4750.
Hartfield Tokyo, a 12-month-old Jarravale Premier daughter, was the second-top-priced heifer, and was knocked down to an undisclosed buyer on AuctionsPlus in Tasmania, for $3750.
Overall, six of the 19 bulls offered were sold to a top price of $19,000 to average $8833.
Three of the seven female lots offered were sold to a top of $4750 to average $4000.
Five embryo lots were offered, three of which sold for $600 a unit. Two of these packages were purchased by Clint Wighton, Sassafras, Tas.
Also, out of five semen lots offered four sold to a top of $130/straw, with a total average for the semen lots being $54/straw.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions and was interfaced online with AuctionsPlus.
