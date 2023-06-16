The Land

Anna Bay crash and Blacksmiths crashes leave two dead in separate incidents

Updated June 17 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:30am
Emergency services attended three different incidents on Hunter and Upper Hunter roads on Friday. File picture
Emergency services attended three different incidents on Hunter and Upper Hunter roads on Friday. File picture

Two men have died in separate accidents on Hunter roads while a three-car collision occurred in the Upper Hunter on Friday.

Local News

