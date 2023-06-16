Two men have died in separate accidents on Hunter roads while a three-car collision occurred in the Upper Hunter on Friday.
One of the men died following a single-vehicle crash at Anna Bay, police said in a statement.
Emergency services were called to Robert Connell Close, near Frost Road, on Friday after 3pm following reports a car had struck a telegraph pole.
The driver and sole occupant of the car - a Mitsubishi - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 29.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the crash.
The other man died following a single-vehicle crash at Blacksmiths.
Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Blacksmiths on Friday at 10.30am, police said.
Lake Macquarie police officers were told a hatchback had left the roadway and crashed into bushland down an embankment.
The driver and sole occupant was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but he died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 90s.
Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are underway.
Reports for both deaths will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Later on Friday, emergency crews were responding to a three-car accident on the New England Highway between Singleton and Muswellbrook in the Upper Hunter on Friday night.
The crash occurred just after 6.20pm on the highway between Ravensworth and Liddell power station, according to LiveTraffic NSW.
Emergency crews including police, ambulance and firefighters were at the scene.
Witnesses say multiple emergency crews are in the area and traffic has been affected in both directions.
People were asked to allow extra travel time.
