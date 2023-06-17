Georgie Hazelton can still recall the times her legendary grandfather picked her up from Kinross Wolaroi School.
Max Hazelton was a man who always thought practically, outside the box and never followed a crowd.
Because of this, he could never quite understand the logic behind the school's road rules.
"A ridiculous one-way system made no sense in his eyes," Ms Hazelton remarked to a crowd of hundreds who farewelled the founder of Hazelton Airlines during a June 16 memorial service at Orange Airport.
"So with us grandchildren in tow, he would drive straight back against the traffic to the main road."
Despite his success throughout life, Mr Hazelton never forgot his humble beginnings growing up in Toogong.
His granddaughter and so many other family members were fortunate enough to witness this first hand on a regular basis.
During her high school years, Ms Hazelton frequently stayed with her grandparents a few nights every week.
One afternoon, she turned up to a leaking toilet and without hesitation, offered to go to Bunnings and grab the appropriate tool to fix it.
"It only took Pop to glance at me to know that was a silly suggestion and within no time, Pop was down in his work shed and I could hear tools operating," Ms Hazelton added.
"Admittedly, it was a fair while later, but he reappeared with an immaculate looking tool he had just created from scratch.
"While it might have been easier to duck to Bunnings, he'd saved himself $5.50 and had a toilet that was as good as gold."
Mr Hazelton's granddaughter was far from the only one to share a few touching stories on Friday.
Dr Ken Hazelton, one of the aviation legend's nephews, remarked about how his uncle was always able to think on his feet.
"There was a time when young Max's truck was pulled up by police," the doctor said.
"Fairly suspiciously, he was transporting twice the legal load of bags of cement that were destined for his mother's house construction.
"With some fast talking and some dodgy calculations based on his claim the peach bag was half the weight, he was able to convince police he was just under the legal limit."
Hazelton Airways would later become the Rex Airlines that operates to this day.
The airline's deputy chairman John Sharp was among those to speak glowingly about Mr Hazleton, who died on April 9 at the age of 95.
Mr Sharp described his friend as an innovator, a pioneer and someone not afraid to break the rules in pursuit of the greater good.
He said one of the main things he liked about Mr Hazelton was how determined he was to do what he thought was right.
"Today when we flew in, we did a straight-on approach, we didn't do three legs of a circuit which we would have had to do many years ago, according to the rules," he said.
"Max decided that why would you do three legs of a circuit when there's no other aircraft in the area. It's much more efficient, much quicker and better for the passengers to do a straight-in approach.
"That broke the rules, but the rules were changed to allow that happen."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
