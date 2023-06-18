An all-new 'out of this world' apple is set to take Australia by cosmic storm, and a major portion of the crops are being grown in the Riverina's backyard.
Batlow company Red Rich Fruits has announced it is set to bring a groundbreaking new apple variety, dubbed Cosmic Crisp, to a store near you in the next 12 months.
"The variety is completely out of this world," Mr Palise said.
"It's crunchy, firm, juicy, sweet and tangy."
He said the apple also doesn't brown when its cut.
"It ticks all of the boxes for an apple consumer and it is going to be the most consistent premium eating apple on the shelf in the supermarkets," he said.
Mr Palise said the project has been years in the making.
Bred at Washington State University in the US, the Cosmic Crisp has been in development for more than 20 years with more than 20 million trees planted overseas.
"We were awarded the commercialisation rights for Australia in 2019 and we've been developing the variety here since then," he said.
The apples are only being grown in three locations across the country. Apart from Batlow that includes Victoria's Yarra Valley and the Western Australian town of Manjimup.
"It's limited to a group of 13 growers across the country with only three registered pack houses," Mr Palise said.
He said they specifically chose each growing location to provide the "best consumer experience."
"We already have 360,000 trees in the ground, with another 200,000 to be planted over the next few years."
It's understood Batlow will produce apples for not only the entire NSW population, but Queensland's as well.
But consumers must wait a bit longer before taking their first bite with the country's first ever commercial crop set to arrive on supermarket shelves in mid-2024.
"The crops will triple every year from that point on until it peaks in 2029," Mr Palise said.
In the meantime, plans are ramping up for the launch of the new apple.
"We're currently conducting all the product and consumer testing," he said.
Batlow CiderFest manager Karly Fynn welcomed the apple's announcement.
"The introduction of the Cosmic Crisp apple variety in Batlow is undoubtedly an exciting development for the region, with the potential to significantly boost tourism and enhance events like Batlow Ciderfest," Ms Fynn said.
"The Cosmic Crisps' unique taste, exclusive availability, and the opportunity for culinary experiences will attract visitors seeking a one-of-a-kind apple adventure.
"Events like Batlow Ciderfest will look to be able to showcase the Cosmic Crisp, incorporating it into out future event offering."
Ms Fynn said the increased tourism and attention that the apple would bring to Batlow will have "positive economic impacts and contribute to positioning the region as the premier apple destination in NSW."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
