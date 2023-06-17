A sale top price of $74,000 and an overall average of $11,336 for 58 lots gave Belview Brangus stud principals, Trevor and Colleen Jorgensen, Myall Creek, Delungra, plenty of reasons to celebrate their 40 years of Brangus breeding and their first on-property sale.
The Jorgensens offered 26 Brangus bulls, that topped at $30,000, to average $11,538; 12 Brangus yearlings that topped at $74,000, to average $18,333, eight Ultrablack bulls sold to $15,000, averaging $8250 and 10 Brangus heifers sold to $15,000, averaging $6450.
Some supporters might draw a conclusion in the number of Queenslanders who turned up for the sale as a portent for Wednesday's State of Origin 2, and it was certainly the buying power from the north that carried the day. Buyers travelled from as far north from Bowen, Dingo, Barcaldine, and Banana, with agents operating for a Normanton, Qld operation and a strong presence of online bidders as well.
Online were 110 watchers, with 42 registered as bidders. Fifty per cent of the bids in the auction were from online. Fourteen lots were bought by online bidders.
Lindsay Barlow, Triple B Brangus, Dingo in Central Queensland was the buyer of the top-priced bull, Belview Thor T036 and heifer, Belview Temple T057.
Mr Barlow said the pedigree of the 15 month-old, 574 kilogram Thor, which was sired by Belview Beacon Q60 out of a MC Jethro 00S3 female, was one of the main attractions for him to dig deep to hold of the losing bidder.
"I've used a full brother to his (Thor's) mother and he has a very similar pedigree of a bull bull I bought several years ago that did a great job for us," Mr Barlow said.
"I know his breeding and I'm confident he'll do a great job for us."
Thor had an eye muscle area of 98 square centimetres, a scrotal circumference (SC) of 38cm and had good data in estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +32 to 200-day growth, +52 for 400-day and +57 for 600-day, which placed it within the top one percentile bands for Brangus calves born in 2021.
Thor also had a +28 EBV for carcase weight, which again, placed in on the Brangus breed's top one pc of 2021 calves.
Mr Barlow and his wife Fiona market "a couple of hundred bulls a year" from their CQ operation, providing sires for bullock producers to self-replacing herds that finish their own stock.
He said the heifer, Belview Temple was bought for his son who is working on his own Brangus project. "It wasn't the one he chose, I thought this was the better heifer," he said.
Ben Noller, Palgrove Pastoral Company, Macintyre Station, Inverell, was the losing bidder on Thor, but he still went home with two yearling bulls in Belview Trojon T100 at $25,000 and Belview Truman T028 for $30,000.
Truman is 16 months-old, weighed 560kg, and had 400-day and 600-day EBVs of +42 and +46, which placed it in the top five pc of the Brangus calves born in 2021. It had an EMA of 91 sq/cm and an SC of 40cm. It was sired by Voewood Law Firm out of an MC Jethro cow.
Trojon tipped the scales at 560kg, aged 16 months, had an EMA of 1000sq/cm and a SC of 38cm. It was also sired by Voewood Law Firm out of an MC Jethro cow, with a CW EBV of +25 and 400-day and 600-day EBVs of +45 and +49 respectively.
Paul Roger and Susan Vail, Salisbury Plains, Bowen, Qld made the long trek to Delungra worth their while, buying three Brangus bulls averaging $17,333.
Their top-priced choice was the $20,000, Belview Sorrento, a 21-month-old son of Belview Gold Rush N077, that weighed 710kg and had an EMA of 118sq/cm and a 39cm SC.
Sorrento had a CW EBV of +20, while its growth EBVs of +37 for both the 400-day and 600-days placed the bull within the top 15pc of the 2021 Brangus calves born.
Ms Vail said the figures provided with the Belview bulls were a vital part of their selection process and were also keenly sought after by their North Qld clientele.
They also bought Belview Spellbound S164, a 722kg son of Belview Beacon Q060 with an EMA of 115sq/cm for $18,000 and Belview Supernova S115, aged 21 months, weighing 764kg and an EMA of 116sq/cm.
Another volume buyer was Colin Blacklock, bidding online from Lavera Station, Julia Creek, Qld with four bulls averaging $13,000. He paid $24,000 for Belview Triton T082, aged 16 months, weighing 514kg and with and EAM of 94sq/cm. Triton was sired by Oaklands Law Man 603P7 out of a CRC Specialist cow. Lavera Station also paid $14,000 for Belview Shrek, with an EMA of 111sq/cm, 676kg at 22 months.
John Newton, Strathfield, Inverell, bought two Brangus and one Ultrablack bull to $18,000 for an average of $12,000. Strathfield's top priced bull was Belview Saltbush S083, sired by Suhn's Distinction 331T48, an 810kg, 24-month-old bull. It had an EMA of 126sq/cm and a SC of 42cm.
Gunthorpe Cattle Company, Tarramba Brangus and Brahmans, Banana, Qld paid $20,000 for Belview Supreme S091 and $7000 for Belview Sprite. Supreme is a 24-month-old son of Belview Posiedon P052, weighing 812kg, with an EMA of 130sq/cm and a 43cm SC.
The WJ Saunders Family Trust, Normanton, Qld bought one Ultrablack bull and three Brangus bulls to a top of $6000 (three times) averaging $5750. Kelseylea Trust, Copeton via Inverell bought four Brangus bulls to $7000, averaging $6750, while Graeme and Tania Charters' Hilltop, Barraba, bought two bulls to $10,000 averaging $8500.
The selling agents were Ray White Rural, Tenterfield with Blake O'Reilly the auctioneer. The online platform was provided by Elite Livestock Auctions.
