Belview Brangus' first on-property sale averages $18,333 for yearling bulls

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 18 2023 - 6:00am
Lindsay Barlow, Triple B Brangus, Dingo, Queensland, Trevor Jorgensen and his grandson Jackson Roberts and Colleen Jorgensen, with another grandson, George Devlin. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain.
Lindsay Barlow, Triple B Brangus, Dingo, Queensland, Trevor Jorgensen and his grandson Jackson Roberts and Colleen Jorgensen, with another grandson, George Devlin. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain.

A sale top price of $74,000 and an overall average of $11,336 for 58 lots gave Belview Brangus stud principals, Trevor and Colleen Jorgensen, Myall Creek, Delungra, plenty of reasons to celebrate their 40 years of Brangus breeding and their first on-property sale.

