Hay Sheep Show| Photos

Thirty six two tooth rams lined up for the Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget ram during the 71st annual Hay Merino Sheep Show.
Committee president Ian Lugsdin said there were almost 300 Merino sheep penned for competition including 65 flock ewes.
"It was a great result for a tough year," Mr Lugsdin said.
"The standard is getting better all the time which shows there is tremendous depth in the Merino industry.
"The top sheep here today were amazing for their size and quality of wool."
Stud sheep - Andrew Calvert, Tasmania, Spike Orr, Parkes, Wal Merriman, Boorowa.
Flock and unhoused stud section - Jason Southwell, Orange
Associate judges - Sophie Baker, Angus Campbell and Harry Agar.
Pen of five Merino ewe weaners - Formosa, Hay
Pen of five medium wool Merino ewes - Burrabogie, Hay
Pen of five strong wool Merino ewes - Emma Northey, Weethallie
Pen of five Merino ewes showing not more than four permanent teeth - Piney Range, Walbundrie
The Mick Huntly Memorial Trophy for five Merino ewes north of the Lachlan River - NO ENTRY
Les Milliken Trophy for best two ewes - Piney Range, Walbundrie
Mungadal Trophy for champion pen of hoggets - Formosa, Hay
Supreme champion pen of flock ewes - Piney Range, Walbundrie
Champion ewe hogget - Formosa, Hay
Champion flock ewe - Piney Range, Walbundrie
The Hay Merino Breeders Inc pen of five Merino ewes (John Storey Perpetual Trophy) - Burrabogie, Hay
Elders Special prize for most successful exhibitor in the flock section - Piney Range, Walbundrie
Pooginook Trophy - pen of five ewes - Woodpark Poll, Jerilderie
Willshear Hay Trophy - single unhoused two tooth ewe - Woodpark Poll, Jerilderie
Meggs Transport Trophy - single unhoused four tooth ewe - Woodpark Poll, Jerilderie
Gavin Johnson Snr Memorial Trophy - champion unhoused ewe - Woodpark Poll, Jerilderie
BN Proud Wool Brokers Trophy - single unhoused ram - Yanco Agricultural High School, Yanco
Fox & Lillie Special Prize for most successful exhibitor - Woodpark Poll, Jerilderie
The Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget Merino ram - Collinsville, Burra, SA
The Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget Merino ram, NSW - Westray, Peak Hill
The Riverina Wool Australia Champion Hogget Merino ram, Victoria - Belbourie, Marnoo
Nutrien Ag Solutions Champion Hogget Merino ewe - Belbourie, Marnoo, Victoria
Lugsdin Toyota Trophy - pen of three ewe weaners -
Dual Purpose Event - Ian Lilburne Sheep Classing Trophy - pen of three ram weaners - Collinsville, Burra, SA
Champion medium wool March-shorn ram - Poll Boonoke, Conargo
Champion strong wool March-shorn ram - Collandra North, Tumby Bay, SA
Elders Champion March-shorn ram - Poll Boonoke, Conargo
Champion medium wool March-shorn ewe - Willandra, Jerilderie
Champion strong wool March-shorn ewe - Terrick West, Prarie, Vic.
Wanganella Trophy - Champion March-shorn ewe - Willandra, Jerilderie
Tom Davies Memorial Trophy - champion strong wool ram - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
Champion strong wool ewe - East Bungaree, Burra, SA
Sheepo Shearing Trophy - champion medium wool ram - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
Riverina Wool Testers Trophy - champion medium wool ewe - Tamaleuca, Ouyen, Victoria
Dick Circuitt Memorial Trophy - pen of three stud rams - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
The Neilson Mills Memorial Trophy - group of five Merino sheep - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
Bob and Anne Rollinson Perpetual Trophy for grand champion ram of the 2022 Show - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
The Family of Charles Mills Uardry Perpetual Trophy for grand champion ewe of the 2022 Show - Tamaleuca, Ouyen, Victoria
Bill Lamb Perpetual Trophy for supreme champion ram or ewe of the 2022 Show - Mulloorie, Brinkworth, SA
Andrew Lockhart Memorial Trophy for most successful exhibitor in the stud section - Collinsville, Burra, SA
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
