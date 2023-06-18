Driving through the industrial backstreets of Marrickville, in Sydney's inner west, it's easy to assume you have taken a wrong turn, but the iPhone's map insists this is the right place.
And at the end of a busy cul-de-sac, you find Feather and Bone.
It is obvious this butchery relies on something other than foot traffic or obtuse signage to push sales.
This place is instead for the converted, and people arrive at the shop for a reason.
The doorway, adorned with clear PVC strips you must part to enter, is reminiscent of a butchery shop of old.
But the inside is anything but.
The well-thought-out cabinet displays showcase fine cuts of beef, poultry, pork, lamb, and goat.
While dairy produce, olive oil, vegetables, and dehydrated dog treats complement the meat offering.
Grant Hilliard is the co-owner and founder of the business, along with his wife, Laura Dalrymple.
"Often people think they are lost when they get here," Grant admitted.
"You can see their head is spinning, which makes them strangely receptive to the story they are about to hear."
Working as a restaurant sommelier gave Grant a unique viewpoint of the food industry.
His interest in food provenance was piqued, and his desire for customers to know more about what was on their plates grew.
This natural curiosity led Grant to open the ethical, whole-animal butchery in 2006.
"It was a one-person business when it started. I was the butcher, the delivery driver and the visitor of farms," he said.
"I saw the differentiation between wines that didn't apply to lamb - it was never identified by breed, it may have been identified as organic, milk-fed, lamb, hogget or mutton, but you would rarely know where it came from."
Grant was interested in breeds that were the backbone of English fine lamb production - Southdown lamb, in particular.
"They were the backbone of the prime lamb market in Victoria, especially in the 1970s, and still a significant amount of Southdown genetics in the New Zealand flock, but they are hard to come by here," he said.
Initially, Grant rented a space from a wholesaler who allowed him to use a cutting table and two metres of railing in the coolroom.
"I didn't think I was going to be a butcher; I thought I would just sell small, whole carcases," Grant said.
"Then more and more people said they only wanted the legs or shoulders; it became a very steep learning curve, so I did a lot of cutting for the first three years."
In the early days, finding suppliers and maintaining a steady supply of meat were the hardest aspects of the business.
"Being bigger now means volumes are easier," Grant said.
"Initially, I couldn't deal with more than eight lambs at a time.
'Making a trip to the abattoir with 30 lambs works better for the farmer, so having a bit of scale has made a big difference."
Now, they employ 20 full-time staff across two butcheries in Sydney.
The Marrickville coolroom holds 20 to 30 tonnes of meat at any time and between 15 and 20 carcases, all at different stages of ageing.
By dry ageing each cut, they sell a beef body over a six-week period.
Over the last 17 years, Grant has worked with about 100 farms.
"I'm in contact with between 30-40 farmers each week, and some of them deliver to us every fourth week throughout the year, some every week, and there are smaller scale growers who only have enough produce to supply us for a short period in autumn and spring," he said.
Visiting the farms is a core part of the business, and this is where Grant transferred his experience of visiting vineyards and being able to speak in detail about those environments to lamb, beef and pork.
It is something he says his customers relish.
"There is a group of people who come to us who don't care about any of the stuff behind it; they just want really good quality meat," he said.
"But most people are coming because they have made certain decisions about what they want to eat and why they are going to eat it."
Grant believes the carcases are an expression of the management system from where the animal is born and raised.
"Meat is an A-class protein that is the concentrated essence of the goodness in the soil," he said.
"If you manage soils well, have diversity in your pasture, and store water adequately, then pretty much anything that grows on that will do well.
"There can be seasonal variations, but I know if farmers have made good decisions around management and genetics, then I don't have to worry too much about what I am receiving.
"The wildcard in there is what happens at the abattoir. Unfortunately, this is, for most cases, outside of the growers and my control."
Feather and Bone is about making the connection as direct as possible from farmer to consumer and between farmers.
"The exchanges we have with our customers is the pay-off," Grant said.
"When you are feeding people, you are doing something more than just fueling them - it brings people together, which is the ultimate reward for what we do."
Grant said the discussions around food provenance and sustainable farming practices are more widespread and informed than when Feather and Bone opened.
"What we were talking about in 2006 was unusual," he said.
"The concerns we had about connection to the grower and the environmental footprint of the production system are now more common.
"People understand that food production is not an isolated activity; it has to be considered with water management, remnant forest vegetation, and how that is managed.
"It is understood now that food production has to be thought of in those broader terms, and I think that's a really healthy development."
The whole-body butchery is a challenging discipline, with very few people learning the trade, meaning finding skilled tradespeople can be difficult.
"It is much easier to buy a box of meat of the one cut you know you can sell," Grant said.
"Finding skilled butchering staff who want to work with the whole carcase is difficult because most are not trained in it.
"Most are portion cutters because a lot of the butchering has now moved back into the abattoir, so there is definitely a skill gap, which we noticed during COVID-19 when many European butches couldn't come to Australia.
"Mostly, they are still trained in whole-beast butchery and have a broader grounding in butchery skills.
"The butchers who work with us find it much more stimulating because they are always dealing with something different.
"Like any trade done well, it is a highly skilled activity."
