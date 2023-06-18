Hay Inc success at the Hay Sheep Show

The Hay Inc Rural Education Program continues to evolve to deliver the best possible experience, knowledge, and opportunities to the young adults who take part in the program.
This year the Hay Inc Committee incorporated an Ag Careers panel discussion into the program. Members of the Hay Inc Alumni along with others working in a variety of Agricultural careers with connections to the Hay district shared tips and stories of their agricultural pathway.
Sandra Ireson, Hay Inc Rural Education Program Manager said the program once again combined with the NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association (NSW SMBA) to award the Future Merino Breeder Scholarship.
"The scholarship recipient is selected from the graduates of the Hay Inc Rural Education Program - The Hay Inc Alumni," Mrs Ireson said.
"There are now 130 young adults who make up the Hay Inc Alumni."
Mrs Ireson said the NSW SMBA and Hay Inc are pleased to award the 2023 scholarship to Harry Agar.
The Scholarship was presented by Justin Campbell NSW SMBA Senior Vice President at the 71st Hay Merino Sheep Show.
"Harry completed the Hay Inc Rural Education Program in 2019 whilst he was a jackaroo at "Wyvern" Carrathool," Mrs Ireson said.
"Since then, he has continued to live and work on Merino sheep properties in the Hay district.
"He was also Associate Judge at the recent 2023 Hay Merino Sheep Show and plays Rugby for the Hay Cutters Rugby Union Club."
Mrs Ireson said the Scholarship program aims to recognise and support members of the Hay Inc Alumni who exhibit passion for the Merino industry and show potential for contributing to its future.
Another Hay Inc Alumni Sophie Baker was also an associate judge during the 2023 Hay Sheep Show.
The Mathew Vick Scholarship is awarded annually to Graduates of Hay Inc Rural Education Program and the 2023 winner was Logan Wright.
Hay Inc's 2023 graduate Emilia Browne from Hay took out third place in the Don McNeil Memorial Youth Merino Sheep Judging.
Richard Cannon Hay Inc Chairperson thanked the many involved in the success of Hay Inc, including sponsors and supporters, including NSW Government, Australian Wool Innovation, TA Field Estates and Tocal College.
Graduates were presented their certificates by Michelle Humphries representing Australian Wool Innovation.
Mrs Ireson said the group had a busy week in their third block of training with the week kicking off with fence construction and maintenance where a new fence was constructed thanks to Elders Hay and Waratah for supplying materials and to the trainers Hay Inc's Bede Schiller and Sandy Symons.
"Cattle handling at Belmont, Booligal with Hay Inc trainers Richard Cannon and Matt Ireson was complemented with a practical presentation from Coopers Vet Jim Walsh and Scott Hanaford on vaccinating and animal health conducted hands on lamb post mortems," she said.
"Cameron Clark Ultrasound gave a cattle and sheep pregnancy scanning demonstration, while they were introduced to lamb marking at Benduck, Hay and Bunumburt, Oxley, thanks to Rowan Houston and Shane McGufficke and Hay Inc trainers Tom Porter, Bede Schiller and Bill Ryan.
The live lamb assessment was delivered at North Bundy, Booroorban with Geoff Duddy Sheep Solutions and Hay Inc Peter McCrabb
Chris Bowman, Hay-based sheep classer and Stuart Hodgson Australian Wool Innovation took the group through Merino sheep classing at Burrabogie, Hay.
Mrs Ireson said expressions of interest for the 2024 program are now being encouraged.
For more information check out the Hay Inc web site which includes a great video explaining the program - www.hayinc.com.au
Email: info@hayinc.com.au Ph: 0439 938119
