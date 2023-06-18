The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Hay Inc success at the Hay Sheep Show

June 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hay Inc success - Matilda Joslyn, Kiera Telford, Sandra Ireson, Logan Wright, Max Cooper and Sam Richardson. Photo: Mads Porter Photography
Hay Inc success - Matilda Joslyn, Kiera Telford, Sandra Ireson, Logan Wright, Max Cooper and Sam Richardson. Photo: Mads Porter Photography
Emilia Browne, Zoe Malcolm and Dejannah Harvey were successful in the junior judging. Photo: Mads Porter Photography
Emilia Browne, Zoe Malcolm and Dejannah Harvey were successful in the junior judging. Photo: Mads Porter Photography
Tom Gordon (Wyvern) Kalum Pearson (Kooba), Charlie Dinning (Wyvern) , Tom Spence (Wyvern). Mads Porter Photography
Tom Gordon (Wyvern) Kalum Pearson (Kooba), Charlie Dinning (Wyvern) , Tom Spence (Wyvern). Mads Porter Photography

The Hay Inc Rural Education Program continues to evolve to deliver the best possible experience, knowledge, and opportunities to the young adults who take part in the program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.