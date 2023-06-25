Pollie with a brocci folly | In Fiona's Garden

Thursday was the Winter Solstice, the year's shortest day: time to harvest the broccoli.
I love broccoli, unlike George HW Bush who famously refused to eat it after becoming US president.
Broccoli's popularity was soaring at the time - any working mother could have told him why, it's probably the quickest green vegetable to prepare and cook.
His confession may even have contributed to his single-term presidency, allowing Hilary Clinton, when campaigning for her husband's bid against him, to use the slogan "Put broccoli back in the White House".
Bill Clinton was elected though history doesn't relate if Hilary succeeded with the broccoli.
It was only while looking at my ripening broccoli this morning that I fully understood that what we actually eat are its flower buds.
This doesn't matter from the point of view of the chef, though it may explain why broccoli cooks so fast, but it affects how you grow it.
As broccoli is a brassica it has a biennial growth habit, taking two seasons to reach maturity.
Like other brassicas - cabbages, brussels sprouts, cauliflowers - it grows leaves in its first season and blooms in its second.
It's winter that tells a brassica's body clock to stop growing leaves and start producing flowers and seeds.
Gardeners on the NSW highlands or inland where winters are cold and frosty therefore need to sow brassicas in January or early February.
This gives cabbages time to grow into tight leafy rosettes and broccoli to prepare to start producing flower buds, in good time for winter harvesting.
This year I learnt the hard way (sigh) that on the Central Tablelands it pays to get in early.
Broccoli seeds I sowed in January are coming up to harvest now, but a second lot I sowed in late February are still only small plants.
As I spent a lot of time weeding and watering during the hot dry weather earlier in the year they may still come good, so I'm keeping my fingers crossed.
Meanwhile my leafy salad greens are doing brilliantly. Since starting to grow vegies last spring I've found that leafy crops - and snow peas - are the easiest.
Snow peas can be sown in both spring and autumn and the growing stalks and tips are just as tasty as the mature pods with their tiny little peas.
I'm also harvesting lettuces now, green and shiny purple and good for soup when it's too cold for salad.
Bok choy, great in stir fries, is coming up for harvest, and rocket and spinach are flourishing, as are Bill's broad beans which he sows at the autumn equinox.
Unfortunately a recent failure in marital communication on my part caused a minor vegetable growing hiccup.
Having cleverly, as I thought, started a mini compost heap beside my vegetables (The Land, June 1) I found that Bill, assuming it was rubbish, had helpfully put it on our long weekend bonfire.
Luckily there's lots of broccoli leaves with which to start again: vegies love humus-rich soil.
