Cows with calves to $2000 at Maitland

KB
By Karen Bailey
June 20 2023 - 5:00am
There were 1100 mixed-quality cattle offered at the Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday. File picture by Karen Bailey.
A range of buyers from South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and western NSW provided good support during the Maitland store cattle sale last Saturday.

