A range of buyers from South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and western NSW provided good support during the Maitland store cattle sale last Saturday.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Rodney McDonald said there were 1100 mixed-quality cattle offered.
"There was a good line of feeder steers and mid-aged cows with calves," he said.
"Overall the market was what we expected for this time of year and due to the outside buyers not many cattle stayed in the local area."
Weaner steers were $50 a head cheaper than the last Maitland sale and sold from $450 to $1117.
The weaner heifers sold from $400 to $1090 in a firm market trend.
Yearling steers attracted bids from $900 to $1490 and averaged $1180, while grown steers ranged from $1100 to $1540.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold from $800 to $1675 to average $1250 which was about $100 cheaper.
PTIC cows were sold for $500 to $940 and joined cows ranged from $300 to $700.
Bidding for cows with calves ranged from $600 to $2000 a unit and averaged $1340.
Scott Ryan, Luskintyre, sold milk- and two-tooth Angus steers for $1490, while Jamaica Park, Lower Belford, sold milk- and two-tooth Angus steers for $1420.
Join the dots, Nelsons Plains, sold Angus weaner steers for $1170 to Alistair Sloane on the Central Coast and A and I Cavallaro, Upper Hunter, sold five Angus cows with calves for $1750.
Kaituna P/S, Scone, sold Angus and black baldy cows with Charolais-cross calves for a top of $1550 and average of $1450. Mr McDonald said many cow units were headed west.
The sale was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
