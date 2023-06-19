The Land

Lachlan View, Kelvin offer productive alluvial soils, reliable irrigation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Lachlan View and Kelvin cover a combined area of 610 hectares on the Lachlan River. Picture supplied
Lachlan View and Kelvin cover a combined area of 610 hectares on the Lachlan River. Picture supplied

Lachlan View and Kelvin are two productive Forbes district properties on the Lachlan River covering a combined area of 610 hectares (1507 acres).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.