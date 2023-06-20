Feelings are high across the Monaro following a proposal by Someva Pty Ltd to build a wind farm on the ridges of an iconic range named The Brothers or Gugang in Ngarigo language.
The proposed Coonerang windfarm has caused the ire of some 1100 Facebook members of a group of local people who care about the beauty of the Monaro landscape under the banner of REAL Monaro.
At a recent public meeting held in Cooma, fifth generation Monaro resident and landholder Jim Litchfield said the strength of the membership demonstrates the feeling within the community.
"There may be some tonight who do not share this view and as this is a public meeting I would just like to make it clear you are free to express your views and will get a fair hearing," he said.
"We invited the potential hosts to attend this meeting as well as the directors of Someva Pty Ltd, the developer, but Someva replied with a somewhat high handed 'We are not planning to hold a community meeting at this stage'.
"Well, we are."
Mr Litchfield said the reasons for the public meeting were manifold.
"We will continue to inform the community about a potentially momentous change to one of the jewels of our landscape and environment that the Coonerang windfarm presents," he said.
"Someva initially contacted a few of us but not nearly enough of those impacted and we have become very aware that many people still know nothing of it."
Mr Litchfield told the meeting that there is an opportunity now to stop this development.
"If it goes ahead the region around The Brothers will become a very different landscape to what it is now and it will leave the way clear for ribbon development of further wind energy facilities in the future.
"This is a major challenge to the look and feel of the Monaro and the place we call home."
Mr Litchfield said the Monaro is an area with significant cultural, heritage and scenic values for the residents past and present, indigenous and non indigenous.
"It is significant to the Ngarigo people and it is significant to the many people who visit our region each year and enjoy the vast, unspoilt special beauty of the area between Cooma and Nimmitabel and The Brothers," he said.
"This project, if allowed to proceed, will change the overriding theme of this landscape from one that is defined by natural elements to one that is defined and dominated by manmade industrial elements - totally out of scale, sympathy and proportion to the existing countryside."
Monaro landholder and noted author Charles Massy also addressed the meeting and expressed his 'vehement' opposition to the proposed project.
"The 40-plus million year old Brothers or Gugang volcanic peaks are the Monaro equivalent of Uluru or Ayers Rock," Mr Massy said.
"They comprise an iconic symbol of the Monaro and the giant wind-turbines would constitute a crassly insensitive development, built for short-term gain to the benefit of a minute percentage of the population."
Mr Massy said the development would damage the iconic landscape forever.
"It would become an industrial one instead of one of ancient and unique beauty," he said.
Mr Massy also drew attention to the cultural significance of the hills to the first-nations Ngarigo people who have been associated with the Monaro for at least 23,000 years.
"These are seminal to their culture," he said.
"Therefore, to build wind-turbines near these sacred landscape sites would be an enormous insult and sacrilege and would only heap pain upon pain for surviving communities."
Mr Massy acknowledged the change of land use across the Monaro since white settlement, but The Brothers have long been iconic for tourism and other cultural endeavours.
"Besides pastoralism and tourism, these include scores of well-known artists, photographers, film-makers and writers," he said.
"The Brothers are the Monaro Plains' most dominating, unique and iconic feature.
"So many people love this Monaro landscape because of its aesthetic nature, and so we can't let this unique landscape be defaced for the short-term benefit of a miniscule minority."
Mr Massy pointed out the basalt plains and peaks area of The Brothers are home to a number of rare species, including one of Australia's most endangered animals, the Monaro earless dragon.
"I believe, due to the previously mentioned high-risk issues, that the internationally accepted 'Precautionary Principle' must be applied to this proposed project of wind-turbines near the Brothers or Gugang," he said.
The Precautionary Principle is now internationally recognised, including as a statutory requirement in law for the European Union for any proposed development.
"Wind-turbines on or near The Brothers or Gugang is one very clear case where the Precautionary Principle must be applied: that is - there is no assurance that damage to a cultural landscape, to its aesthetic and 20,000-plus year cultural value, and to social and environmental elements, will not occur," Mr Massy said.
"It is not often that Monaro people are asked to stand up for matters of principle that go to the heart of what it means to live here with integrity and care.
"But this wind turbine issue is one of those once-in-a-generation issues that challenges us to preserve something unique - and I believe it would be a sacrilege and a betrayal of social and environmental justice if wind turbines were built on the unique landscape near the iconic and culturally and environmentally significant."
