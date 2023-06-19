Carcoar's emergence as a unique tourism destination is set to continue with the new owners of the Victoria Hotel revealing plans for what was known as the Stoke House guesthouse.
Sunrise journalist Edwina Bartholomew and former Twitter Australia's editorial curation lead, Neil Varcoe purchased the property in April this year and last weekend began the process of restoring the heritage-listed building on Naylor Street back to its former glory.
"We've been engaging a lot with the local community and they've been 100 per cent supportive of what we're planning on doing," Mr Varcoe said.
"Many of them are really interested in what our plans are for the garden as the community has always taken great pride in it."
The pair have engaged the services of a landscape architect who will be referencing other gardens in Carcoar and historical documents as they work towards their plan to redevelop the garden.
"From the balcony you can see the basic structure of what the garden once looked like," Mr Varcoe said.
We don't want to create a period theme park and we certainly don't want to be cramming people in.- Neil Varcoe on plans for Carcoar's Victoria Hotel
Inside the building Mr Varcoe said the aesthetic was looking a bit dated and would take a "leap into the now".
"It will become a boutique hotel with some modest changes including the creation of a few more rooms inside," he said.
Set on 2.1 acres the property has a number of older buildings and a possibility of expansion.
"We're looking at putting some cabin style accommodation on the property as well," he said.
As with any redevelopment of a historic house there's always a risk of going too far, or even not far enough, when it comes to both inside and outside the building.
"We don't want to create a period theme park and we certainly don't want to be cramming people in," Mr Varcoe said. "We want to create that feeling of home, that old model of generous hospitality."
The pair certainly won't be rushing into the project like it's some kind of reality renovation television program, they're being extremely diligent in how they proceed.
"This is our third heritage build in seven years," Mr Varcoe said. "We must be old souls I suppose. We're both journalists and storytellers, and we have always loved things with a story, and this building certainly has a story to tell."
It's expected that with all things going well the couple will see The Victoria receiving its first guests in 2025.
In the meantime Mr Varcoe will be bringing another piece of history to a town that is already brimming with it.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
