Rural businesses have a new way to find willing workers with the launch of a "game changing" new job app.
Dubbo is one of three regional NSW towns founder Paula Doran chose for the initial roll out of her app she describes as "Tinder for jobs".
"It's a matchmaker for jobs and job seekers, it's all about being rapidly uplifted from any situation - so if you're sick of your job you can have a new job within seconds," she explains.
Ms Doran started working on the app five years ago as a way to help connect backpackers with farms looking for labourers - an idea which first came about while she was working in public relations for the banana industry.
"I was watching really serious issues happening on farms where people had personal safety issues and was seeing some farms couldn't retail workers - that was the inspiration," she said.
Since then the app has evolved to include other industries struggling to recruit workers amidst ongoing labour shortages.
Related reading:
Ms Doran said she thinks the hospitality sector and the farming industry will be early adopters.
"Essentially we want this to cover all industries so I've met with industry bodies like the Australian Table Grape Growers and the Australian Dairy Farmers - working out what they need has been really important," she said.
"The reality is that recruitment hasn't evolved much in the past 20 years - and now there's better ways of doing things. Because we're always on our phone it makes sense to have everything on the phone."
What sets Ms Doran's new app Rockt apart from other job search websites like Seek or LinkedIn is the app's algorithm. Once users have set up their profile and set their preferences in Rockt, the app will match them with the ideal job or worker.
"The technology is the difference. The technology will basically bring the job to you and then you can do interviews, virtual tours and any other communication within the app," Ms Doran said.
"LinkedIn, Seek and Jora still use the newspaper model - they're advertising a role which applicants respond to. This is an active match. Employers can search for people who are qualified in a particular role or they can see all job seekers in the search area."
Rockt launched two weeks ago in Broken Hill. Now it's also available in Dubbo and Mildura as part of a controlled pilot for the app's team to gauge how it's working as a tool for employers and job seekers.
During the 12-month pilot job seekers can download the app for free and businesses posting jobs will be charged a small fee for unlimited roles.
"Hotels and cafes are attracted by the idea that if they have a three hour shift to fill - and there's a pool of willing workers in the app - they can just call someone to quickly fill the role and they don't have to go through that recruitment process which can sometimes take weeks.
"Other places are attracted to the innovation, because it really markets the region as well as the job."
In June, Ms Doran visited Dubbo to connect with businesses and find out how the app might help them.
"I've gotten to know quite a lot of businesses and the local governments and different organisations like RDA Orana - so I know how progressive Dubbo is and I've formed a really strong network with some incredible people," she said.
"We only launched two weeks ago, it's been a soft launch while we get the tech right. But now we're getting ready to market it more broadly."
While regional NSW is the testing ground for the app, Ms Doran has bold ambitions for it to go global.
"I want it to be the Uber of recruitment," she said.
"It's a global app, and it's the first of its kind. You'll be able to get on a plane and go to another country and use Rockt wherever you land."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.