Big gap between wholesale and retail beef prices

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
June 22 2023 - 6:00am
Global AgriTrends analyst Simon Quilty said while wholesale prices had dropped, retail beef prices had only come back half a per cent. File picture.
Global AgriTrends analyst Simon Quilty said while wholesale prices had dropped, retail beef prices had only come back half a per cent. File picture.

Wholesale domestic beef prices have fallen as much as 45 per cent as more Australian beef stays local due to global uncertainty and full Asian markets affecting exports - but domestic retail prices have barely budged.

