Picturesque Greenway Farm delivers grazing reliability

Greenway Farm is a highly productive 242 hectare (598 acre) grazing property, situated in NSW's picturesque, high rainfall South Coast region.
Located within a horseshoe bend in the Tuross River, the property is located about 4km from Bodalla and 24km from Narooma.
The impressive cattle breeding and finishing property is being promoted as a "blank canvas to create a country estate with all the benefits of a coastal lifestyle".
Greenway Farm is being offered by Simon Tooth and is expected to sell for more $6 million through an expressions of interest process being conducted by LAWD.
The property comprises of undulating and highly improved grazing land underpinned by fertile soils, with an estimated carrying capacity of 3300 dry sheep equivalents.
Pastures include kikuyu, rye grass and white clover backed a history of fertiliser application.
Situated in reliable, non-seasonal rainfall area the average annual rainfall is recognised as 973mm (38 inches). The farm is also supported by dams and a lagoon, as well as 4.7km of frontage to the Tuross River.
Operational improvements on the well appointed property include machinery sheds, hay sheds, workshop, steel cattle yards and silos.
There is also an three bedroom cottage in an elevated position with stunning views over the Tuross River.
Marketing agent Col Medway said Greenway Farm was also an ideal dry block for an existing dairy enterprise, being located 94km from the Bega Cheese factory.
"With a history of cattle breeding and finishing, Greenway Farm is highly improved and benefits from significant investment in the pasture base and operational improvements that underpins the profitability of any potential grazing enterprise," he said.
Expressions of interest for Greenway Farm close with LAWD on July 20.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.