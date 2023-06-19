The Land
UNE lifts horse welfare

By Newsroom
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:00pm
UNE Professor of Animal Behaviour and Welfare, Paul McGreevy, says this short course provides a comprehensive understanding of the Five Domains Model
UNE Professor of Animal Behaviour and Welfare, Paul McGreevy, says this short course provides a comprehensive understanding of the Five Domains Model

Two industry-focused online short courses have been launched by The University of New England (UNE) that will improve the welfare of sport and recreation horses across Australia.

