The Land
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Traditional values of fairness and authenticity must endure in the face of uncertainty and opposition

By Robbie Sefton
June 20 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie Sefton says our communities want leaders they can trust and policies that are relevant to their everyday challenges. File picture
Robbie Sefton says our communities want leaders they can trust and policies that are relevant to their everyday challenges. File picture

There's a question I've been grappling with recently, and that's around a quality I think all Australians feel is at the heart of our national identity. That is the idea of the "fair go" and whether we as a community are living up to this concept that all of us should be treated equally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.