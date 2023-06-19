The Land
Suppressors make for a safer workplace for contract shooters

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:22pm, first published June 19 2023 - 6:00pm
Tamworth The Nationals' branch member, Jeff Bacon. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth The Nationals' branch member, Jeff Bacon. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Legislation for firearms was firmly in the sights of the NSW National Party state conference in Tamworth over the weekend, where two motions were put and supported unanimously by delegates, calling for a change in stance on the controversial issue of gun control.

Local News

