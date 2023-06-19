Legislation for firearms was firmly in the sights of the NSW National Party state conference in Tamworth over the weekend, where two motions were put and supported unanimously by delegates, calling for a change in stance on the controversial issue of gun control.
Tamworth branch member Jeff Bacon, the managing director of Oceania Precision, a local firearms manufacturer, welcomed the party's support.
"By and large, NSW regulations are fair and balanced, but when it comes to appearance laws, we fall far behind other states where the appearance of a bolt action firearm is not an issue; Tasmania and NSW are the only states we cannot trade in," Mr Bacon said.
"It was heartening to see the National Party recognise the divisiveness of this legislation and unanimously move to repeal it," he said.
A motion calling for the suppressors from prohibited status and having them treated the same as a firearm, registered and available under the standard permit system, was on the agenda.
Mr Bacon said in NSW, suppressors are not registered. However, he said treating them like a firearm would be sensible.
"If you can own a firearm possessing a registered attachment that protects against hearing loss is a no-brainer".
"The impacts of hearing damage are unmeasurable, affecting individuals in many ways. Recognition of their use as safe work practice is long overdue."
He said that in New Zealand, a suppressor was a vital part of ensuring the shooter was in a safe environment. Regular earmuffs do not protect the shooter from the report of a firearm that is more than 110 decibels.
Earmuffs only protect up to about 80 decibels. Still, combined with a suppressor, the noise is reduced to a level where ear protection can overcome high and dangerous noise levels, he added.
Mr Bacon said the Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia (SIFA) is on record calling for an evidence-based approach to firearms policy across Australia.
SIFA's chief executive officer, James Walsh, said when it comes to the use of suppressors, there is no evidence to suggest that the use of sound suppressors compromises public safety.
"In fact, many countries mandate that suppressors be used to limit the noise produced by a firearm. NZ is a good example, suppressors are freely available and often come as part of a firearm purchase," he said.
Several studies highlight the advantage that sound suppressors have in safeguarding against hearing loss, Mr Walsh added.
"Given the current plague proportions of pest species like wild pigs, sound suppressors can be a tool to enable farmers and hunters to take multiple animals rather than scaring the entire herd after one shot.
"SIFA welcome the news from The Nationals state conference of the commonsense approach to allow the use of sound suppressors by farmers, feral animal cullers, and hunters. There is no reason that these devices should not be available to every shooter in Australia under a registration scheme.
"Unfortunately, suppressor use has been politicised by politicians and law enforcement agencies around the country, who appear to rely on what is portrayed by Hollywood to demonise the use of these items. In many countries, using sound suppressors when shooting and hunting is encouraged".
A second motion to the conference called for the repeal of scheduled 1 item 7 of the firearms act 1996 (appearance restrictions).
Mr Bacon said SIFA has been highlighting the issues that NSW appearance classifications have, given they are inconsistent with other jurisdictions.
SIFA had made several representations on this issue to former NSW Nationals Police Minister Paul Toole, which, disappointingly, were ignored, Mr Walsh said.
"It is great to see the NSW The Nationals conference delegates hold their party and parliamentary colleagues to account. Given that former Police Minister Paul Toole did not heed industry concerns, we now look forward to seeing the party actively pursue these changes from the opposition benches".
"NSW's stance on firearm appearance causes problems for industry and law-abiding firearms owners. It's pretty silly that a firearm can be approved for sale in every state and territory except NSW.
"SIFA has continually expressed concerns that given the inconsistent approach, law-abiding shooters who cross the border to go hunting or attend a competition shoot, are unbeknownst to them, finding themselves in possession of a prohibited weapon, even though it was purchased legally and is fully registered in their home state," he said.
