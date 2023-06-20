The President of AgShows NSW has awarded Dave Herbert the prestigious President's Award for 2023.
Mr Herbert's community of Eugowra, including his own farm was devastated by flood last year.
In November, flash flooding inundated the small community.
Some residents lost everything and one in five residents had to be rescued.
Mr Herbert also lost a significant amount of his fencing and cropping assets.
But despite the hardship, his commitment to his community, the show movement and agriculture in NSW never wavered.
"There's more than 16,000 volunteers involved in the show movement in NSW," immediate past president Peter Gooch said.
"Everyone of them has shown resilience off the back of the pandemic and natural disasters. But Dave Herbert is an absolute standout."
Mr Herbert is a life member of the Eugowra Show Society and has helped to relaunch the popular yield-based wheat competition.
"Mr Herbert from Group 10 with the help of staff member Katie Stanley has coordinated a much-appreciated competition in our grain regions," Mr Gooch added.
"It's Dave's quiet, effortless approach in heading this competition over the past few years that has impressed me.
"This year, despite his town literally being wiped off the map, Dave hosted another successful awards dinner in January.
"It was my absolute pleasure to present Dave with the President's Award."
More than 50 nominations were received for the AgShows NSW awards night last Saturday.
