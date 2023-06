Visiting the Rocla Wagyu stud were Antony White, Walcha Greg Burke, Sydney. With them are Sukhee and Dave Woodley and Alan Woodley, Rocla Wagyus, Niangala. The Woodleys said the numbers of visitors were slow in the morning, but after lunch, about 30 or so people dropped in to inspect the Wagyus on show. Picture by Simon Chamberlain