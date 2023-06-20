School students in Albury and Wagga Wagga will be engaging with some of the most dynamic young professionals at the forefront of innovation in agriculture.
The tech-savvy, socially minded Gen Zs - year nine and ten students - have the opportunity to hear about diverse careers in the agricultural industry at workshops. Hosted by AgriFutures Australia and Training Services NSW the "Ag Industry Days" aims to clear up any misconceptions about the industry.
At the one-day workshops in Albury on June 21 and Wagga Wagga on June 22, the students will also visit local businesses that are transforming the industry. It's hoped the workshops will inspire the next generation of agriculture professionals and highlight the exciting career opportunities; from biotechnicians and marine scientists to agricultural engineers and economists.
AgriFutures Australia manager, workforce delivery, Abbey O'Callaghan said the workshops are designed in response to recommendations from a community perceptions and worker experiences report.
These recommendations included broadening the conversation about roles in the industry and highlighting the use of tech as a key selling point.
"Some of the world's biggest challenges are directly related to agriculture: food security, sustainability and climate change. The workshops will challenge perceptions of the agriculture industry and galvanise the next generation of agricultural innovators," Ms O'Callaghan said.
"We really want to inspire students to embrace STEM and agricultural subjects as they progress into their senior school years."
Workshop attendees will be challenged to answer the question 'How do we rethink agriculture?' Back in the classroom, participating students can refine their answers and submit their 'pitch.' The responses will give AgriFutures Australia important insights into the perspectives of young people considering their career options.
Innovative food waste management company, Goterra will be hosting students for field trips, as part of the workshop. Goterra CEO and 2023 ACT Australian of the year, Olympia Yarger recognises the role events like these play in dispelling misconceptions about the agriculture industry.
"One of the biggest challenges startups in the agritech space are facing is how to attract talent that hasn't necessarily grown up in agriculture, but is passionate about its future. A contributing factor to this challenge is the belief that agriculture is old-fashioned or stuck in the past," Ms Yarger said.
"The reality is Australian agriculture remains on the forefront of innovation in the sector and is so diverse in opportunity it can almost be difficult to choose where to put one's attention."
Events like the Ag Industry Days are critical in showcasing the opportunities available and as always, I'm so pleased Goterra is able to support and participate."
According to Katie Friedlieb, senior project officer at Training Services NSW, the workshop will give students insights into an industry that may not be on their radar.
"Agriculture is no longer just about the traditional farmer, and we need professionals working in the sector in an off-farm capacity,' The workshops will be an informal and interactive day for students to see the bigger picture," Ms Friedlieb said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.