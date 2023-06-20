The Land

Career day will shatter stereotypes about working in agriculture

June 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Agriculture career day aims to debunk some of the myths about working in agriculture and discuss ways to attract young people to the industry. Photo: Supplied
School students in Albury and Wagga Wagga will be engaging with some of the most dynamic young professionals at the forefront of innovation in agriculture.

