Light snow reported at Sunny Corner and Oberon, -6 morning looming

June 20 2023 - 10:41am
Snow at Avaleigh Elms, Oberon, owned by Jen and Don Capel.
Snow has been reported east and south of Bathurst after a succession of booming frosts.

