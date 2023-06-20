Light snow reported at Sunny Corner and Oberon, -6 morning looming

Snow has been reported east and south of Bathurst after a succession of booming frosts.
The Bureau of Meteorology had predicted a possible dusting down to 800m or 900m on the Central Tablelands on Monday night, June 19 and so it proved.
Jen and Don Capel, Avaleigh Elms, Oberon, said it started snowing at about 7pm and it had finished by around 10pm.
Oberon is more than 1100 metres above sea level.
Meanwhile, the forecast minimum for Wednesday morning in Bathurst is now -6 degrees Celsius.
If it eventuates, it will be the coldest morning in the city in more than a year.
A photo posted on the Storm Watch and Weather Spotters Australia Facebook page overnight showed light snow on two vehicles at Oberon.
There are also reports of light snow in the Sunny Corner State Forest.
It follows a wintry blast for Bathurst that gave the city a minimum of -4.4degC on Saturday at the airport weather station, -4.9degC on Sunday and then -5.1degC on Monday.
Bathurst was a balmy 0.8degC just past 7am this morning (Tuesday, June 20), but is forecast to get to -6degC tomorrow morning.
The light snow in the region overnight follows a dusting around Yetholme and Jenolan Caves early last month.
It also still leaves -5.2degC recorded on July 30 last year as the coldest day of the past 12 months, but only just.
Monday morning's -5.1degC was also colder than any day in June last year for Bathurst.
