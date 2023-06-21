The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Increased rates for landholders are on the table

Updated June 22 2023 - 8:50am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fact that we've got an El Nino forecast will add to the pressure facing farmers, and that's why these rate hikes feel like such a rude shock.
The fact that we've got an El Nino forecast will add to the pressure facing farmers, and that's why these rate hikes feel like such a rude shock.

The hits keep coming for farmers as our economy slows, with a number of country councils being given the green light to hike rates by up to 64.3 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.