The hits keep coming for farmers as our economy slows, with a number of country councils being given the green light to hike rates by up to 64.3 per cent.
These special rate variations come on the back of a jump in land values estimated by the Valuer-General, which will see some farmers forking out an extra $20,000 per year to their local council.
And what do they get for the privilege of having their pockets emptied? Not much from where we're sitting.
It's easy to blame councils for this money grab at a time when soaring interest rates, sky-high prices for fuel and fertiliser, falling prices for agricultural produce and worker shortages have made farming a tougher game than it's been for many years. The fact that we've got an El Nino forecast will add to the pressure facing farmers, and that's why these rate hikes feel like such a rude shock.
But behind the headlines of ridiculous rate rises is a systemic failing in the way our local governments are funded, and it is critical this is addressed sooner rather than later so we can avoid future rate shocks.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
In announcing the 17 approvals for special rate variations, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal's chair acknowledged public concerns about the way councils are funded, calling for the NSW Government to commission an independent investigation of this dysfunctional financial model that sees ratepayers plugging the gaps for every budget blowout.
We think this is a very sensible idea.
Even if you don't live in one of those 17 local government areas facing a special rate rise, you'll no doubt be seeing the potholed roads that are a daily reminder of just how stretched our council finances are.
We need to find a better way to fund our local governments given so many are dealing with the ongoing impact of widespread flooding.
It's simply unreasonable for ratepayers to continue to foot the ever-increasing bill for systemic failures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.