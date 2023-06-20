Winning five group races, including group one races in Canada and the US, Good Journey sired memorable Grand Journey, and Griante, which gave their former successful international showjumping equestrian turned Mornington trainer David Brideoake great success. Grand Journey gave Brideoake his first group one win when taking the 2008 WATC Western Australian Derby, while Griante won seven races, including the ATC The Galaxy-G1 and two group three races and $1 million in earnings.