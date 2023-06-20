Four stallions which made their mark on Australian racing - Fiorente, Trust In A Gust, and former shuttle stallions, Fusaichi Pegasus and Good Journey - died late last month.
Aged 26, Fusaichi Pegasus shuttled to Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains, for seven consecutive southern seasons from 2001. The stallion commanded high stud fees from $55,000 to $110,000 and proved popular when serving 825 mares in Australia.
Winner of the 2000 Kentucky Derby-G1, "Fu Peg", as he was widely known, died at his longtime home at Coolmore's US breeding division Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky.
Retired from stud duties in 2020, Fusaichi Pegasus sired 76 stakes winners around the globe, importantly US-bred and group one winners Bandini and Roman Ruler, with Australian-bred headline horse Haradasun a winner of two group one races in Sydney, as well as the Queen Anne Stakes-G1 at Royal Ascot, England.
Fusaichi Pegasus broodmares have proved influential, producing 92 stakes winners, including Kitalpha, dam of champion Australian juvenile and now outstanding sire Capitalist.
US-bred, Good Journey died in Victoria aged 26 and is among the tail-end of sons at stud by Northern Dancer's great sire son Nureyev.
The chestnut stallion intermittently shuttled first to Victoria from 2003 until 2013, before landing at Cornerstone Stud, South Australia, until his commercial stud retirement in 2018.
Winning five group races, including group one races in Canada and the US, Good Journey sired memorable Grand Journey, and Griante, which gave their former successful international showjumping equestrian turned Mornington trainer David Brideoake great success. Grand Journey gave Brideoake his first group one win when taking the 2008 WATC Western Australian Derby, while Griante won seven races, including the ATC The Galaxy-G1 and two group three races and $1 million in earnings.
In the early 2010s, Good Journey gelding Happy Trails thrilled enthusiasts when he won three Melbourne group one races for total earnings of $3.2 million.
His other outstanding stakes winners include Crafty Cruiser (also won $1 million), Sound Journey and Lord Aspen.
Good Journey's broodmares have produced 107 winners, including US group one winner Leave No Trace and Australian stakes winner Heaven's Deal.
He may not have left a headline galloper to date, but Trust In A Gust did leave his mark on Victorian racegoers with the enviable record of 10 wins and six placings from 23 starts, mostly at Melbourne tracks.
His wins included 2014 group one races MRC Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes and Toorak Handicap at Caulfield and earning $1.1 million.
Retiring to Swettenham Stud, Nagambie, before relocating to Glen Eden Stud near Kilmore, the 12-year-old chestnut has sired 38 winners from 76 runners, and two stakes placegetters.
Trust In A Gust is the best son sired by Keep The Faith, an Australian-bred son of Japan's iconic stallion Sunday Silence.
The recent win of Lunar Flare in the VRC Andrew Ramsden Stakes-LR (2800 metres) earned the Grahame Begg trained mare a guaranteed place in this year's $8 million Melbourne Cup-G1 in November.
Lunar Flare's sire is the Irish-bred Fiorente, which won the 2013 Melbourne Cup for Sydney conditioner Gai Waterhouse.
Standing at Widden Stud, Victoria, before his untimely demise, the 14-year-old Fiorente (by champion German sire Monsun) went on to win the VRC Australian Cup-G1 the following March among his five group victories.
Fiorente has sired over 148 winners, Lunar Flare (earner of $1.9 million) his best, but they also include group two winners Stars Of Carrum, Beauty Legacy and Moor Gait.
While deceased last September, former Widden Stud, Victoria, shuttler the GB-bred National Defense sired his first Australian two-year-old winner recently when Peace Treaty easily won on debut at Ballarat.
Peace Treaty was a $50,000 graduate when selling via the Widden Stud draft at the Inglis Premier Yearling Sale in Melbourne.
Standing three southern hemisphere seasons, National Defense was by champion UK sire Invincible Spirit (also the sire of I Am Invincible) - a champion juvenile colt in France and son of Danzig's Green Desert.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.