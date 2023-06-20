The Land
Sheep farmer Angus, 20, has put his uni years into building an auto pest baiting rig

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Angus Croser has built his own automated pest baiting machine. Picture: Bond University
Growing up on a sheep farm, 20-year-old university student Angus Croser saw firsthand the pest issues facing farmers.

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

