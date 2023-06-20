The Land
University of New England calls on farmers to share information about farm crime

Libby-Jane Charleston
Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 2:11pm
UNE researchers want to hear from farmers who've been victims of crime. Picture: File
In a groundbreaking effort to combat rural crime, University of New England's (UNE) centre for rural criminology has initiated the first comprehensive study in over two decades.

