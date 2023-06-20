The second day of Northern Beef Week had open days at Loomberah studs, 3R Livestock, Caloona Park Charolais, Goonoo Red Angus, Harlees Limousin, Heart Angus, Killain Angus and Mala-Daki Simmental.
Bluestone Angus and composite, Blackville, Booragul Angus, Piallway, Bungulla Shorthorns, Manilla, and Haras Simmentals, Cascade Poll Herefords and Warragundi Herefords, all of Currabubula, and Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth, and XL Beef, Dungowan, also showcased their stock.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
