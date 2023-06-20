Bathurst is waking to a monster frost on Wednesday morning - but the city is, amazingly, a couple of degrees warmer than a near neighbour.
The city was forecast to get to -5 or -6 degrees, but has exceeded that arctic prediction.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Bathurst Airport was -7.5 at 7.10am on Wednesday, June 21 and Orange Airport -5.1.
At Marrangaroo, just outside Lithgow, however, it was -9.2 at 7.10am after a recording of -9.6 at 6.54am.
This morning's -7.1 for Bathurst follows a sustained wintry blast that gave the city a minimum of -4.4 on Saturday at the airport weather station, -4.9 on Sunday and then -5.1 on Monday.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was up early on Wednesday morning, listing the current temperatures and feels-like temperatures around the region before 6.30am.
At that stage, Lithgow felt like -12 degrees and Bathurst felt like -9.3.
