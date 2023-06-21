The Land
Home/News

Regenerative agriculture is a learning curve

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Fowler ensures the natural beauty of his family farm while making it profitable. He is learning about sustaining the landscape for the future.
Tim Fowler ensures the natural beauty of his family farm while making it profitable. He is learning about sustaining the landscape for the future.

Respect for his heritage was important for Tim Fowler when he returned to the family property Rosewood, near Monteagle, in 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.