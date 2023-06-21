Respect for his heritage was important for Tim Fowler when he returned to the family property Rosewood, near Monteagle, in 2021.
The property has been in the Fowler family since the 1860s and when the long running partnership of his father Anthony Fowler and uncle John Fowler reached its natural end the timing was right for his return.
"Prior to returning home I had always had an interest and personal passion for the family farm and its legacy and had a desire to come home to join the business, but the timing was not quite right. However, things changed," he said.
Mr Fowler had maintained a keen interest in farming from a distance and through his own research and work in environmental and landscape planning he began to take his learning a bit further.
Among other things he cites Charles Massy's book Call of the Reed Warbler as a big influence along this journey.
"It's a fairly recent book but it opened all these other pathways. The experience of reading and understanding these stories and concepts started to broaden my understanding of agriculture in Australia and the impact and possibility of regenerative agriculture," he said.
The forming of a new family partnership, with his parents Anthony and Mary-Louise was an opening for Mr Fowler to turn from his career as a landscape architect and embrace farming.
"One thing that was very obvious was I only had agricultural education from school and growing up on Rosewood, but I hadn't had any formal agricultural education."
Mr Fowler did not believe an agricultural degree would satisfy his desire to better understand farming, but he was keen to learn more about the business and its enterprises with a focus on gradually improving the landscape at the same time.
To build that knowledge and connection Mr Fowler, along with his parents, attended an RCS Grazing and Farming for Profit course in early 2021, and followed up with the Next Steps business coaching course through RCS in the same year.
"It was really valuable to take those steps early on because although some of the information is coming pretty thick and fast and you are learning a lot in a condensed period, we were doing it together as a family and as a business," he said.
An outcome of spending time together on the business, rather starting in the paddock, was defining a clearer purpose and goals. Adapting to a new set of management practices was important for Mr Fowler and his parents Anthony and Mary-Louise.
"This is a long running, and I would say successful business already but with a new partner on board it was important to build a strategy and goals for the next generation," he said.
Those goals were based around four core areas - the land, the livestock, the people, and prosperity - each of those focus areas helps Mr Fowler and his family make decisions aligned with our purpose and values as they move forward.
"We are feeling our way through this transition very gradually and we didn't run out into the paddock and try and change everything overnight. We were advised to take on a little bit at a time," he said.
"Our business is primarily grazing business right now and so one simple change we could make straight away was to reduce the number of mobs we were running in a set stocking manner and move to time based rotational grazing. We monitor pasture recovery and soil health as key indicators for this change, but we are very much at the beginning of this approach."
"We are still doing a small amount of cropping and doing it conventionally for now but it's a small part of the business. However, as we learn more, we will make measured and incremental changes to our farming approach. With good results we hope to feel more confident to gradually make this a larger part of the business".
When Tim Fowler returned to his family's farm, and wanting to learn as much as he could about good agricultural practices, he joined the Boorowa Community Landcare Group and came into contact with many a like-minded landholder's who have helped him on his journey.
"One thing that can happen on this journey is that you can get caught a bit in your own head - am I doing this right, am I doing this wrong?," he said.
"It's always good to talk to those with a wealth of experience because they have been down the road already and faced these challenges many times. It's helped me understand a lot in short time but there is still so much to learn".
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
