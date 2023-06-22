On June 14, the US Federal Reserve decided to skip the rate hike for this month.
The rate pause was anticipated by the market, and after the decision, nine out of 18 Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) members are now seeing two more hikes this year.
The median for the new 2024 FOMC Dot Plot is also revised upward by 25bps, to 4.5-4.75 per cent.
The DOT Plot is comprised of 19 dots, where seven members of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and 12 regional bank presidents are asked to indicate where they believe the Federal Funds rate should be in the future.
The hawkish outlook is justified as the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections predicts core personal consumption expenditure inflation at 3.9pc by the end of 2023, increasing from 3.3pc.
The projection for 2024 is only down to 2.6pc against 2.5pc projected in March.
The University of Michigan also released its preliminary Surveys of Consumers results for June.
Consumer sentiment improved unexpectedly by 8pc, increasing from 59.2 to 63.9.
The demonstration of greater optimism is most likely the result of resolving the US debt ceiling crisis.
Business conditions fell by seven points but remain just above the long-run average, with declines in trading, employment and profitability.- Christopher Hindmarsh, JBWere Limited
The overall equity market seemed to be disappointed by the lack of stimulus news on Friday after the State Council meeting in China.
US equities and bond futures are indicating a small decrease in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 heading into the week.
The market has been speculating on China's next big fiscal movement after The People's Bank of China lowered the one-year medium-term lending facility. More announcements are likely after China's Politburo meeting in July.
In Australia, National Australia Bank has released its May Monthly Business Survey, noting signs of declines across multiple industries.
Price and cost growth edged higher in May, with quarterly labour costs growing at 2.2pc and purchase cost growth at 2.5pc.
Similarly, business confidence also lowered by four points across all industries, with mining, wholesale, transport and utilities experiencing the largest monthly pull-back.
With the drop of forward orders to -5 index points, business conditions are likely to continue to deteriorate in Australia over the next few months.
