Before the do-gooding cancel culturists take aim, most are aware of a growing social problem of increasingly violent behaviour among our communities.
This issue stems from a range of reasons, including but not limited to a lack of appropriate punishment, and not being made accountable or having to understand or take responsibility for the consequences of certain actions. As a result, these groups and individuals in our communities are becoming more violent and more brazen.
The systems, be they legal, bureaucratic, political, education, social services, etcetera, are failing to deal with these out-of-control offenders and in doing so are failing those who become collateral.
Now I am a political dinosaur. But I would rather be a loud, roaring dinosaur than complacent, ineffective, and brainwashed like I see in some of these politically correct do-gooders setting the social agenda.
And here-in lies a large part of our problems. Political correctness is at the heart of our now nearly dysfunctional society.
In the 1990s, our kids came home from a "festival" run by the NSW Department of Education with a glint in their eyes and rubbish coming out of their mouths about their "rights". We had a very frank conversation, moved on, put the rubbish out, helped to wash the dishes, and life continued with some sort of respect and order - but it was too late. The seed of anarchy among a generation was sown.
In the years that followed we have seen teachers lose respect in the classroom, and we are now paying the real costs of the unintended consequences of policies like John Howard's baby bonus.
Babies need to be born because they are wanted and loved. Babies should never have been a form of a meal ticket. Having a baby instead of having a job is a very bad idea. Before we knew it, we had neglected children attending school where the teacher's ability to guide developing minds was diminished.
On the home front, there was a lack of discipline (now I really sound like a dinosaur). And now the cycle of unloved, uneducated and helpless souls is being repeated.
Our lives have become unsettled because many of us lack security. Security comes in many forms for different folk; security for me is personal safety and that of my family and friends. If I have to be overly aware of my surroundings and daily life, I feel my personal security is potentially breached.
We must start to reclaim our serenity and security. But how do we do it? Well, it is tough, but whoever receives the financial payments for these recidivous offenders who roam our streets, often in packs, and terrorise everyday, law-abiding people, need to be made fiscally responsible for the hardship caused by their behaviour.
"Oh no", I hear the civil libertarians screaming. Well, you know what? We, every day tax-paying decent people, have rights too. Stand up, speak out and get some pride back in our amazing nation.
