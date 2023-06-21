The Land
Police announce $250k reward for information about Niamh Maye

Libby-Jane Charleston
Libby-Jane Charleston
June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
18 year old Niamh was last seen near Jingellic on Saturday March 30, 2002. Picture: Supplied
18 year old Niamh was last seen near Jingellic on Saturday March 30, 2002. Picture: Supplied

A $250,000 reward has been announced for information leading to an arrest and conviction regarding the disappearance of Niamh Maye in the state's south 21 years ago - or for information that leads to the discovery of her remains.

