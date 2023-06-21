Hay producers are on edge after revelations of a delayed response to the spread of fire ants, Queensland's costliest pest and one of the world's worst invasive species.
Estimated to cost the economy $838 million after spreading from Brisbane to Gatton in 22 years, the Darling Downs' multi-billion dollar agricultural industry was in the firing line recently when the ants breached biosecurity zones and were detected in Toowoomba for the first time on June 9. The nests have since been eradicated.
Experts warn the Southern Downs is also at risk.
Tim Durre is a hay producer at Charlton, just 14km from where the ants were found in Kleinton, Toowoomba.
Mr Durre and AgForce have joined a growing chorus calling on the state and federal governments to ramp up funding and resources for the eradication of red imported fire ants (RIFA), following allegations of secrecy, under resourcing, delayed responses and biosecurity budget cuts.
The farmer said governments needed to do more to control RIFA while they could still be controlled to protect the agriculture industry.
"They need to pull their heads in," Mr Durre said.
"If they are under-resourced, they need to do something about it.
"I don't think agriculture is a priority of the Labor government. I think we need some changes to recognise agriculture and what we've got - a food producing game."
The National Fire Ant Eradication Program (NFAEP) is run by Queensland's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on behalf of all cost-sharing partner governments.
An NFAEP spokesperson said eradicating fire ants required a whole-of-community approach.
"This means community, business, industry and all levels of government (local, state and Commonwealth) working together to protect Australia from this invasive pest," they said.
Mr Durre's business produces 18,000 to 20,000 large square bales of barley and Rhodes grass hay a year.
He fears he could face the same restrictions Lockyer Valley hay producers faced if the ants took hold.
"Selling hay could go from a grower to a farmer transaction, which is what it is now, to a legally binding obligation and under permit," he said.
"I know that for a fact, because we've shifted hay from the Lockyer Valley and they had to load it 'or else', which we don't want up here.
"That takes time, and time's money - and a potential cost increase to the end user.
"We're trying to keep everything as simple as we can without any red tape."
Biosecurity rules require that the final two rakings of crop must be conducted within 24 hours of each other, cut material must be baled within 24 hours of the last raking, and baled materials must be moved off the property within 24 hours of baling or it must be stored appropriately.
If materials are to remain on the property for more than 24 hours, hay must either be stored off-ground on a trailer with tarp or in a shed; or on-ground on concrete, bitumen or compacted ground and treated with chemical.
Moving baled materials in, across, or outside the fire ant biosecurity zones is somewhat restricted and a biosecurity instrument permit may be needed.
Mr Durre not only grows the fodder, he runs three trucks to deliver the hay to backgrounding and feedlot operations as far north as Charters Towers, west to the SA border and south to the NSW border.
He says a simple loading exercise could become burdensome if fire ants arrived.
"Currently, we can load the truck within half an hour, tie the load down and we're gone," he said.
"[With fire ants] we'd have to apply to get a permit, which would take how long to come back?"
Experts say soil and hay present the highest risk with known RIFA transfers occurring.
Feed Central managing director said fodder producers were always careful when it came to fire ants.
"Everyone's so aware of their role in the supply chain and their responsibilities. It's just second nature now," Mr Ford said.
"We're dealing with these things every day of the week, as an industry, with biosecurity with weeds or foot and mouth disease, animal health issues, commodity declarations - there's just so much awareness around these things."
On Tuesday, AgForce called for a "rapid overhaul" of the state government's "outdated" fire ant eradication program, in a bid to "save" southeast Queensland from a dangerous pest.
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said the window of opportunity to eradicate fire ants was now closing.
"Unless there is a rapid overhaul of governance, communication gaps, and compliance in the fire ant eradication program, the chance of successful eradication from southeast Queensland is diminishing," he said.
"No one wants to live with fire ants forever. Everyone must do their almighty best to eradicate them in order to save our outdoor lifestyles, community open spaces, agriculture and native wildlife."
This issue is currently on the agenda of the agriculture ministers meeting to be held in Perth in July.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
