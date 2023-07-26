The Land
Claudia Dunn proves that postcode does not predetermine potential in the ag industry

Elka Devney
Elka Devney
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
Trainee agronomist Claudia Dunn, Middle Island, Weebolla, near Moree, has always been curious about the agriculture industry. Picture by Elka Devney
Growing up on the sandy shores of Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, Claudia Dunn never felt the ocean's calling, rather it was the rolling slopes along the great western highway near Orange that caught her heart.

