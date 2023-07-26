Growing up on the sandy shores of Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, Claudia Dunn never felt the ocean's calling, rather it was the rolling slopes along the great western highway near Orange that caught her heart.
Each Christmas holidays, Claudia found herself "looking outside the car window at people working in the paddock" and knew that was where she wanted to be.
Her curiosity for agriculture and the paddock to plate process seemed bizarre to people who shared the Bondi postcode, but when Claudia's questions about the food and fibre industry remained unanswered, she became determined to find those answers herself.
"I'm a trainee agronomist at Poole Ag Consulting in Moree but it was a bit of a tricky journey to get here," she said.
"I graduated from Kincoppal Rose Bay in 2017 as the only person in my year to travel away for university.
"My dad heard about St Albert's College at the University of New England on the internet and said it was perfect for me.
"So I travelled over six hours away from my family and the people I knew in Sydney to study media and communications.
Claudia, 23, began her degree in 2018, but fell in love with her agricultural electives and undergraduate certificate in cotton production.
"I loved learning about the media but I was more interested in agriculture," she said.
"It is hard not to get pulled into ag when you're surrounded by over 300 people who come from the country and are studying it.
"My friends from college knew I was interested and wanted to help me get my foot in the door so they dragged me out to Cooma, Bathurst, Bourke and Moree for work during the summer holidays.
"I pretty much became the adopted child in my friend's families as I stayed with them for months."
Claudia is four months into her role at Poole Ag and has "pretty much done" her degree.
"Cotton was the real starter for me after I did two seasons in Bourke irrigating," she said.
"I wasn't necessarily working with plants, but they were there and I had so many questions about the operation.
"I started researching about the soil type and growth stages but watching how much time people put into this one little plant amazed me.
"My friends in Sydney who work in marketing, business and law are some of the smartest people I know, yet they had no idea that the cotton that grows on a plant is what makes their clothes."
When it came to misconceptions about the agriculture industry, Claudia has remained open to the input and outputs of production, prioritising the importance of learning from her mentors.
"Without my mentors I wouldn't be where I am today...they have pushed me to get on farm, research and talk to people in the industry," she said.
"Tim Poole has been great as he has given me a well rounded view of agronomy....everyday has become a learning opportunity.
"I've learnt that it doesn't matter where you're from or where you grew up, it is where you are now and the enthusiasm you have for what you're doing.
"I'm not just the Bondi girl anymore."
Claudia said there is no such thing as taking big steps when starting in the industry.
"You have to take the smaller steps as hard work, experience and connections come in time," she said.
"I'm still in the passenger seat because I'm learning, but when I look out the window as an adult the things I'm looking at in the paddock I know more about.
"I know the soil, the plant type, what is happening in the area and that came from the little steps I took.
"It isn't just a random paddock anymore, it is important, it counts for something and it means so much.
Claudia added that she has enjoyed the change from Sydney's bustling streets to the small community of Moree.
"There is lots of things to do as a young person...from Young Aggies and Toastmasters to sport...you just have to put yourself out there," she said.
"Moree is more personal and everyone is so supportive of each other...if I was ever in trouble I would not be afraid to reach out to the people I've met for help.
"Even my favourite coffee shop, Brookers, knows my order...it is the little things that make my day so much better."
If Claudia could go back in time and tell the little girl sitting in the back of the car anything it would be "to keep looking outside the window and not let the Bondi girl hold you down".
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
