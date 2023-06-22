The Land
Home/News

Continuing dry conditions in the northern hemisphere strengthen markets

By James Massina
June 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sorghum values have been on a slight incline partly due to the box trade but also as US offers into export destinations creep higher on deteriorating crop conditions through those regions in the US. Picture via Shutterstock
Sorghum values have been on a slight incline partly due to the box trade but also as US offers into export destinations creep higher on deteriorating crop conditions through those regions in the US. Picture via Shutterstock

Futures markets have found some strength recently as dry weather continues to be the order of the day throughout much of the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.