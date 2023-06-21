The recent closure or winding down of operations of abattoirs on the South Coast has left a gap in the market for producers requiring private slaughter services.
While Wollondilly Abattoir at Picton had been picking up the slack left by closures, increasing cartage costs and the extra distance travelled by the animals meant it was not a viable option for some South Coast producers and butchers.
Milton Meats, at Milton, which was also accredited to kill alpacas, and its retail butchery, Henry's Heritage Meats in nearby Ulladulla, closed in May, but it is understood private slaughters ceased in July 2022.
The closure has come as another of the region's abattoirs, Afflick Meats at Moruya, operates on limited kills, leaving South Coast producers and butchers at a loose end.
However, it hasn't all been doom and gloom as former Milton Meats plant manager Peter Anderson, Milton, and his wife Kris saw an opportunity.
In December 2022, they started South Coast Paddock to Plate, carrying out on-farm slaughters.
"With the closure of the abattoirs came large job losses and a hit to the local economy," Mr Anderson said.
"The closure created havoc on the coast, not only for private farm slaughters, but also for butchers who relied on the plant to process animals for their businesses."
Currently, the Andersons carry out between two and six on-farm slaughters a week, and are in the process of obtaining their commercial abattoir licence for human consumption. In April, they also opened a butcher shop in Ulladulla, of the same name as the mobile abattoir.
"At the moment, there are four of us, Peter, myself, another slaughterman and a boner/slicer - we have a great little team," Mr Anderson said.
"We have a couple of young ones that come in a couple of days a week.
"Seeing them want to get into the trade is great. Slaughtering, boning, and butchering is sadly a dying artform as not many young people are taking up the trade."
She said her husband would also visit farms to select the best beast for their shop.
"We prefer grass-fed meat and as close to organic as possible," she said.
South Coast Paddock to Plate stocks mostly beef, lamb and pork cuts, roast packs, stir-fries, and locally sourced produce such as eggs and bacon.
"Beef is definitely our most popular product, though we have been asked for crocodile, kangaroo and rabbit," Mr Anderson said.
