Spending much of her childhood on her grandmother's Greendale farm, Katelyn Smith always dreamed of working with animals.
And now the Caroline Chisholm College Glenmore Park year 12 student is getting closer to realising her ambition - she's a finalist for Vocation Education and Training (VET) in schools student of the year for the NSW training awards (Western Sydney and Blue Mountains region).
Ms Smith, nominated for her outstanding work in primary industries, is an aspiring equine vet who has represented her school in numerous agriculture competitions, including the recent Penrith show.
Ms Smith said working on her nana's farm exposed her to the realities of being around a range of livestock including cattle, sheep and horses.
"I was mentored to do many activities, such as drenching, vaccinating, weighing, shearing, mustering, feeding and much more. We also covered basic fencing practices, working with both electric and wire fences, and importantly working with machinery such as tractors and quad bikes," Ms Smith said.
"I also learnt how to ride a horse which I still pursue now. At the end of 2020, my family moved to Orangeville, NSW, where we live on a large property with two of my horses. I use the skills I've learnt from my childhood and nowadays the ones I have learnt from primary industries, for the upkeep, maintenance and sustainability of my small family farm. To this day, I still offer a helping hand on my Nana's farm in Greendale, displaying all of my great agricultural skills."
Ms Smith said one thing she loves about working with animals is that there is never a dull moment.
"The unpredictability and new challenges they may throw at you, as a result of having a mind of their own, are the roots of my passion and love for them. Also, through my experiences, animals have taught me the value of giving without expecting anything in return," Ms Smith said.
"Most give away their loyalty and devotion just through their presence, and physically and emotionally comfort us, without wanting anything back."
"I have been around farms and livestock my entire life and share a great love for country life," said Katelyn. "I hope to have a large property one day with lots of horses, cattle and other animals."
"It's an honour to be a finalist for the NSW Training Awards." she added. "I want to thank my mum, dad and brother for all their support and encouragement as well as my Primary Industries teacher, Geoffrey Clerke, who has been an absolute credit to my learning."
Caroline Chisholm College teacher, Geoffery Clerke is particularly proud of Ms Smith being named a finalist.
"She is obviously incredibly passionate about the agriculture industry and along with cattle raising and parading, she continually shows excellent teamwork and problem-solving skills and is an integral part of the care and maintenance of the College's livestock," Mr Clerke said.
Ms Smith, who also dreams of owning her own country property one day, would also like to encourage other students who might be interested in studying a VET course at school.
She said the courses prepare you for a career in your chosen industry, giving you first-hand experience and a range of valuable skills, such as driving machinery and building fences.
"If your passion truly lies in the agricultural industry, go for it. These days, there are so many pathways and possibilities that honestly can make any dream come true. Whilst it is a very family and connections based industry, the only way to put yourself out there and gain those connections, is to give it a go; no one is going to criticise you for wanting to learn," Ms Smith said.
"Always keep an open mind, and when one door closes another will open, you just have to be patient with the world as you must be with animals. It is an industry of hard work, dedication, long-term commitment and isn't for the faint-hearted."
"However, it is the most rewarding and remarkable feeling. If you're curious about agriculture, the only way to know if it's right for you is to try with all of your heart and your soul. Truly, you have nothing to lose and all the more to gain."
