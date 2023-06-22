The Land
Home/Markets

Bullock weighing 905kg sold at Grafton

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
June 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Wingfield's 905 kilogram bullock sold at Grafton prime sale on Tuesday. Picture Farrell McCrohon Stock Agents.
Trevor Wingfield's 905 kilogram bullock sold at Grafton prime sale on Tuesday. Picture Farrell McCrohon Stock Agents.

IT was a six year challenge for Trevor Wingfield to get his 905 kilogram first-cross Brahman bullock to market but he could not have been happier to see him go under the hammer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.