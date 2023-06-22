IT was a six year challenge for Trevor Wingfield to get his 905 kilogram first-cross Brahman bullock to market but he could not have been happier to see him go under the hammer.
The Wingfields breed crossbred bullocks at their 1214 hectare property at The Gorge in the Upper Clarence where steers are put into their mountain paddock at 14-months to fatten, however this particular one proved elusive for years.
"He was a big touchy fella and we could never touch him," he said.
"He had a mate and we got him last year but this fella tailed it out until this time."
Mr Wingfield say they went to the mountain on the weekend and picked him up with a few other bullocks.
"When we got him I said to my boys 'we can't get him home the way we go, what about we go down the side of the mountain with him'?" he said.
"I said 'he won't be able to get a crack on us to get away from us until we got out onto the flat country'. Then we had to walk them two kilometres to the yards.
"It was just luck and a fluke that one day we would pick him up and get him and that was just in our favour that day. From when we put him in there at 14-months it took us six years before we got him in the end."
The whopping 905kg bullock sold to an export processor at Grafton prime sale on Tuesday for 200.2 cents a kilogram to make $1811 and Mr Wingfield say he was happy with the price.
"He's the biggest bullock I've ever sold," he said.
"It was an honour to sell him in there - it's something you want to do all your life. He was just my ideal bullock to sell for the day."
Mr Wingfield said the bullock was "just perfect."
"He had a big square body on him - he was a credit," he said.
"He stood out amongst the rest of them."
Breeding bullocks is in Mr Wingfield's blood, whose grandfather sold his first bullock for 20 pounds in 1915.
"I sold my first bullock when I was six for 69 pounds," he said.
