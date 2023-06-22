The Nationals NSW Leader and Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders, in his address to the recent annual conference in Tamworth, has emphasised the need to get the party's messaging to cover the broader scope of the public.
Mr Saunders said since the change from the treasury to opposition benches; the conference was an opportunity to map out the party direction and to take advantage of the fact the government only holds a minority in the chamber, keeping it in power.
"I think it's back to basics, but with a different approach," Mr Saunders said.
He said there were a couple of points to focus on.
"One is just what the message is. And sometimes, we can be overcomplicated, and the media sometimes makes it seem overcomplicated.
"We need to keep it very simple for people about what is important to them and why and deliver that message in a palatable way.
"So if I'm a 25-year-old hairdresser might receive information differently than a 45-year-old electrician.
"So how are we covering both those bases? I want both of them to know why I'm important to them. So that's part of what we need to get right. That means we need to deliver different messages in different ways to other people.
"Now, that's slightly complicated, but it's not impossible. And yeah, I think we have to be flexible. We have to be meaningful and get the job done in ways that probably haven't been done well enough in the past," Mr Saunders said.
Mr Saunders said the party argued daily in Parliament about the need to retain programs like Active Kids, Creative Kids and First Lap swimming vouchers.
He said programs that helped regional youth travel to participate in apprentice and trainee courses, new student travel and the Regional Seniors Travel Card were all at risk or were on the point of being cancelled.
"We've seen it before; we're expecting it again, that regional NSW becomes the piggy bank for metropolitan NSW.
Mr Saunders said that Labor is in a minority government, indicating the coalition is "well and truly in the hunt".
"We'll be keeping this government as honest as humanly possible; to make sure people know how important we are for regional NSW because it's really important to make sure that we, as members of local regions, show the difference we make to people's lives in regions".
