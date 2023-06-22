Cattle lift by '$100' at Wodonga

Anticipating a good spring, prices lifted at the store cattle sale at NVLX Wodonga today when 1229 head were yarded.
The quality was mixed with some very smart pens of steers and heifers on offer.
But overall, the cattle were lighter in condition due to the cold and wet conditions, and the cows with calves were especially lighter in condition.
Prices paid reflected the condition of the cattle, but Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, Wodonga, director said their was a lot of confidence in the market,
"Steers were generally $100 dearer on last sale," Mr Unthank said.
"We had more cattle for sale, but buyers probably realised the market had got as cheap as it could get and were keen to get stock."
Mr Unthank attributed the confidence to the wet conditions across the north east of Victoria and eastern Riverina.
"We are going to get a good spring which has given buyers a positive outlook," he said.
"We had some nice runs of steers here today and they sold to strong demand."
Steers weighing 200-280kg sold from $340 to $845 (425c/kg); steers weighing 280kg-330kg sold from $770 to $1265 (409c/kg) and steers weighing 330kg-400kg sold from $590 to $1360 (369c/kg).
Steers over 400kg topped at $1540 (342c/kg).
Heifers weighing 200kg-280kg sold to $800 (301c/kg): heifers weighing 280kg-330kg sold from $310 to $1000 (321c/kg) and heifers weighing 330kg-400kg sold from $710 to $1110 (318c/kg).
Cows with calves topped at $1360 while PTIC females sold to $1380.
Some steer sales included 17 Llandarlo-blood Angus weighing 440kg sold by A Ross and M Spurgeon, Spring Creek, for $1505: 14 Angus, 16-17 months weighing 463kg sold by Jilcorp Pty Ltd, Flowerdale, Victoria, for $1530.
Weaner steer sales included 18 Cooland-blood Angus weighing 301kg sold by RJ and LB Stephens, Ournie, for $1170: 10 Hereford/Shorthorn cross weighing 311kg sold by G and M McRostie, Jamieson, Vic., for $1230 and 15 Wirruna-blood Herefords weighing 271kg sold by DH and LC Cameron and Son, Bowna, for $970.
Sales of heifers included 19 Wirruna- and Ravensdale-blood Herefords weighing 424kg sold by Leslie Farms, Arcadia, Vic., for $1310: 22 Hazeldean- and Ardrossan-blood Angus weighing 345kg sold by J,V and G Yensch, Holbrook, for $1100.
Weaner heifer sales included eight Ardrossan-blood Angus weighing 330kg sold by GL and K Nicholas, Table Top, for $850: 18 Black Simmental weighing 308kg sold by ID and DM McGaffin, Woomargama, for $960 and 12 Charolais weighing 287kg sold by N and B Mitchell Partnership, Walwa, for $770.
The one pen of PTIC females sold for $1380 when Barragunda Pastoral Co, Mansfield penned 14 Angus, while T and G Pastoral, Baranduda, sold three second calving Friesian Angus cross cows with Simmental calves for $1360.
Strong local competition from restockers was complemented by interest from Corryong, Swan Hill and Wangaratta while commission buyers were selective.
Wodonga-based agencies Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Rodwells and Schubert Boers conducted the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
