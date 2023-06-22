The Land
Cattle lift by '$100' at Wodonga

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 22 2023 - 4:00pm
Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, Wodonga, with the pen of eight yearling Alpine Angus-blood Angus heifers weighing 360kg sold by Mina Helena, Tawonga, Victoria, for $750.
Anticipating a good spring, prices lifted at the store cattle sale at NVLX Wodonga today when 1229 head were yarded.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

