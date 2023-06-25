The significance of this and other acid soils research is enormous. There is 50 million hectares throughout Australian farming areas with a pH less than 5.5 with associated soil aluminium toxicity. NSW DPI data indicates NSW alone has 13.7 million hectares with strongly acid soils (pH less than 5.0). Areas with subsurface acidity are more difficult to define but are estimated to be at least 4 million hectares in NSW (pH 4.5 or less).