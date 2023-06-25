The Land
Home/News

Research reveals lime topdressed on non-arable pastures proves worthwhile

By Bob Freebairn
June 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Research supports that, where possible, lime is best mixed into at least the zero to 10 centimetre soil layer rather than just top-dressed onto pasture. However, many permanent pastures are on non-arable land, and mechanical incorporation is not feasible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.