Research supports that, where possible, lime is best mixed into at least the zero to 10 centimetre soil layer rather than just top-dressed onto pasture. However, many permanent pastures are on non-arable land, and mechanical incorporation is not feasible.
Published research led by Dr Mark Norton, NSW Department of Primary Industry, Wagga Wagga Agricultural Institute, reporting on a 10-year study in the southern tablelands, found that topdressed lime, combined with superphosphate to correct phosphorus and sulphur deficiency, does positively impact pasture productivity.
Soil analyses showed that the level of aluminium in the soil profile zero to 10cm was reduced in limed plots, whereas such reductions did not occur in unlimed treatments. Hence better legume, more nitrogen fixed, and better pasture production.
The study titled 'Lime, phosphorus and stocking rate of an extensively managed permanent pasture affect feed-on-offer, sheep growth rate, carrying capacity and wool production' was published in the Animal Production Science journal.
The site for the research was on typical Southern Tableland acidic soil near Sutton, Yass Valley.
Liming acid soils not only has an economic purpose (greater economic productivity) but, if not undertaken, generally results in gradually further increasing acidification with long-term harm to productivity and soil quality. This results in a gradual adverse impact on aspects like organic matter and soil biological activity.
Trends of higher animal production under lime (plus phosphorus deficiency correction) became clearer with time, signifying the slow effect of surface-applied lime. Surface applied lime increased pH and decreased aluminium toxicity to greater depth as the lime rate increased and the time since application passed.
Part of the production increase was attributed to soil phosphorus deficiency corrected by superphosphate, plus occasional molybdenum treatment and subterranean clover as part of the perennial grass pasture.
Lime moves into the soil from the surface at a very slow rate following surface application. The rate of lime movement and depth attained of associated acid soil amelioration was greater for coarser textured soil and where the initial soil pH is not so low. Reduction in aluminium toxicity rather than increasing pH was a feature of the trial.
Mark Norton reports that typically, the research site was strongly acidic, with pH (CaCl2) ranging from 4.1 at the surface to 4.7 at 55cm depth. In the zero to 10cm and 10-20cm profiles, aluminium saturation was very high, ranging from 30 to 48 per cent (of the effective cation exchange complex (ECEC). Soil phosphorus level was low (9.7mg/kg, Colwell). Total carbon was 3pc prior to lime application.
Pasture type included native perennial grasses, Goulburn and Seaton Park LF subterranean clover, Kara cocksfoot, Australian and Holdfast Phalaris and perennial ryegrass.
Severe droughts over the study period probably contributed to the slow movement of lime down the profile.
The significance of this and other acid soils research is enormous. There is 50 million hectares throughout Australian farming areas with a pH less than 5.5 with associated soil aluminium toxicity. NSW DPI data indicates NSW alone has 13.7 million hectares with strongly acid soils (pH less than 5.0). Areas with subsurface acidity are more difficult to define but are estimated to be at least 4 million hectares in NSW (pH 4.5 or less).
Various attributes were assessed over the decade long study. For example, at the end of the trial, treatments that received lime at a low stocking rate (high and low stocking rates of limed and non-limed treatments) responded more positively to growing conditions with higher levels of total feed-on-offer. Every treatment without lime ended the trial with lower ground cover than the limed ones.
The site was highly phosphorus fertiliser responsive. Treatment with the highest lime rate had greater wool production than equivalent phosphorus rate treatments without lime. Soil analyses showed that aluminium toxicity in the soil profile to 10cm was reduced in limed plots. Total feed-on-offer enabling higher carrying capacity occurred on limed treatments. Legume content was highest in limed treatments.
Dr Norton's paper is available on Open Access, visit www.publish.csiro.au/AN/AN22366
