Andrew Robertson lives in Warren in the state's Central West, working for Western Rivers vets, between a clinic in town and another clinic in Nyngan. The Land journalist Libby-Jane Charleston had a chat with Mr Robertson about what a typical day looks like for him...he loves his job and loves being an advocate for all animals!
I grew up Dirranbandi in South-West Queensland and went to boarding school in Toowoomba, then university in Townsville. I arrived in Warren 10 years ago as a new graduate and then, three years ago, my partner Erica (who is also a vet) and I bought a clinic.
My day usually starts around 4.30 am. I spend an hour or so in the clinic to get the paperwork ready, tying up any loose ends. We've got a great team of vets, vet nurses, and admin so we're very lucky, as anyone west of the Blue Mountains struggles to find staff.
We also service Overton, Narramine to Tottenham, Cobar and Girilambone. And we also service Bourke ..so it's a very far reach!
Some mornings I can travel up to 200 kms to do "largies", depending on how far the journey is. In summer I leave very early when I have to pregnancy test the cows, to beat the heat.
Today I drove around 30kms to pregnancy test 200 heifers - it went very well, with good results and everyone was very happy! We spent time sorting them into calving groups. When we preg test them, we age the fetus and they get put in a special group so they're in a paddock and all calving at the same time. This way, it's easier for the farmer to manage them.
Then, I drove back to Warren to do a few jobs in the clinic. There's always something to do...mostly during the day, we'll have people bringing in their dogs and cats. Then we'll head off and look after cattle and sheep, then back again to do more dogs and cats!
We see a lot of emergency cases, such as dogs falling off the back of utes. You can't really plan for that. So we need to really take each day as it comes.
My day is always a mixture of preg testing, seeing sick dogs, surgery - usually routine de-sexing, then in the afternoon there'll be some vaccinations, followed by more preg testing. I do pack a lot into my day!
What do I love about my job? I love animals, of course, but it's also our clients that make the work worthwhile - I'd challenge any vet in Australia to have better clients! Whether it's the farmers or the pet owners, the rural community is what makes the vet-client relationship so special. Many times you're dealing with clients who are also your friends, as you know everyone in the area.
And you have to be ready and waiting for anything. Once we had a guy from Cobar drive 200kms for us to do a caesarean on a ewe in the middle of the night. He phoned in advance, so we had plenty of warning.
It's a challenging job and you just have to adapt to every situation - but it is so satisfying.
At the end of the day I wind down by being spoilt by Erica with a delicious dinner and, both being vets, it's inevitable that we will "talk shop."
The phone often rings at night, so I might be on and off the phone a bit, but that's part of the job. I've wanted to be a vet since I was a kid, so I really am living my dream life!
The hardest thing about being a vet
There are always heartbreaking stories. Dealing with the end of an animal's life and having to tell a farmer that his best mate won't be going home with him is very tough. But I always remind myself that I'm the advocate for that old Kelpie that is suffering. It's a very difficult conversation, but you must do your best for the animal. It's all about the quality of life.
If you had the power to make life easier for vets...what would you do?
If I had the power, I'd like to supply rural areas of Australia with enough vets to see all the animals we need to. Sadly, we just don't have enough vets in the country. There's no doubt the vet world is in turmoil and if there were incentives to attract young vet graduates to rural areas that would really help.
