Updated version of the NSW DPI's publication, Weed Control in Winter Crops, out soon

By Bob Freebairn
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 5:00am
An updated version of the highly valued NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) publication Weed Control in Winter Crops has recently been released. Details of several new herbicides and label updates for several existing herbicides are included.

Local News

