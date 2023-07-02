Rexade, released in 2021, is an example of a newer product detailed in the publication. It is registered for use in bread wheats and triticale. We used it this year in out dual-purpose, early sown triticale crops. Rexade, a post-emergent product, is a combination of two main ingredients (halauxifen and pyroxsulam) for the control of several grass and broadleaf weeds. We added a low rate of chlorosulfuron and MCPA with excellent control of a complex mix of broadleaf and grass weeds.