An updated version of the highly valued NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) publication Weed Control in Winter Crops has recently been released. Details of several new herbicides and label updates for several existing herbicides are included.
A recent independent survey seeking farmers' and agronomists' views on some key DPI publications, found very high regard for the Weed Control in Winter Crops publication and the Winter Crops Variety Sowing Guide. More than 90 per cent of those surveyed rated these publications as highly valued.
Not only does the weed control publication detail available herbicides for a given situation, such as pre-emergent for wheat, but details a vast amount of information such as timing, rates, herbicide group, cost per hectare, plant back timing and compatibility.
Lead author of the updated publication, Penny Heuston, DPI Project Officer, Northern Cropping Systems, Trangie, stresses that knowledge about different herbicides is important, such as understanding what mode-of-action group the chemical belongs to and also acknowledging that herbicides are only one part of an integrated weed control program. The book also has format changes that make the guide easier to use.
Herbicide mode of action (MoA) classifications have been updated to capture new active constituents and ensure the MoA classification system is globally relevant. The classification system is based on numerical codes. The new classification system is now incorporated on product labels. However, during the transition period, herbicide labels with the alphabetical MoA classifications will still be in the supply chain.
Rexade, released in 2021, is an example of a newer product detailed in the publication. It is registered for use in bread wheats and triticale. We used it this year in out dual-purpose, early sown triticale crops. Rexade, a post-emergent product, is a combination of two main ingredients (halauxifen and pyroxsulam) for the control of several grass and broadleaf weeds. We added a low rate of chlorosulfuron and MCPA with excellent control of a complex mix of broadleaf and grass weeds.
Mateno Complete is one of 14 new herbicides detailed in the publication. It combines three major active ingredients (aclonifen, pyroxasulfone, diflufenican) from three different herbicide groups (32, 15 and 12). It is registered for incorporation by sowing (IBS) and for early post-emergent use for a range of grass and broadleaf weeds.
Terrain Flow (flumioxazin) is a group 14 herbicide for residual control of broadleaf and grass weeds in a range of crops. These include wheat, some pulse crops and lucerne. Label additions include fallows, lentils, and summer crops. Valor EZE (also flumioxazin) can be used as a pre-plant burndown "spike" with non-selective herbicides such as paraquat and glyphosate.
Frequency (topramezone) has new group 27 chemistry with the flexibility to use with numerous mix partners to suit various weed spectrums. This contact herbicide provides excellent control of a wide range of broadleaf weeds, including fleabane and wild radish. It is registered for post-emergent use in wheat, barley and durum.
Other new herbicides detailed in the publication include Aptitude, Callisto, Dropzone (new 2,4-D formulation), Crucial (new glyphosate formulation), Galaxy, Grindstone, Liberty (liberty-link product), Saracen, and Sierra.
Using break crops such as pulses, oilseeds, and fallows in rotation with cereals helps ensure chemicals from different herbicide groups are rotated and helps weeds avoid developing herbicide resistance. The increasing range of herbicides is well documented in this guide, which helps in choosing products from different groups.
Copies of Weed Control in Winter Crops will be available from NSW DPI, LLS, or various agribusiness outlets. For an electronic version and the latest updates, visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au. For more details, email Penny Heuston, penny.heuston@dpi.nsw.gov.au
